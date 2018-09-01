For hunters, September means deer season and dove hunts. For fishermen, it's time to grab those rods and reels and head to the beach.
The next couple of months offer some great opportunities for Lowcountry anglers. Big redfish, bull whiting, black drum, bluefish, spots, croakers and a myriad of other species are only a cast away.
The image of surf fishing brings to mind a solitary angler standing waist-deep in the water making lengthy casts with a 10-foot or longer rod in hopes of landing the big one.
But the truth is you don't need the big rigs. A sturdy 6½ to 7-foot rod and a reel spooled with 20-pound test line are sufficient to land most all of the species. A few hooks, weights, some leader material, bait and a sand spike to hole your rod and reel are all you need.
One of the reasons for those long rods that are brought to mind when you think of surf fishing is to make long casts. But the most important lesson in catching fish from the shore is don't cast beyond the fish. A seasoned angler once asked me: How much water does a fish this big (indicating the depth, not length of a fish) need to swim? He pointed out that you can actually be in very productive fishing grounds when you’re standing in knee-deep water.
To improve your chances, you also need to learn to read the water. The breaking waves are a reflection of the underwater topography. Ditches, or sloughs, are underwater highways for baitfish and the gamefish chasing the bait. That's where you want to be fishing.
If you want to improve your chances, scout the beach at low tide and make note of the differing terrain that will covered by water as the tide rises.
If you are targeting big red drum, the kind you have to release because they are over the 15- to 23-inch slot limit, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources recommends a fish finder rig with a short leader and circle hook. But you also can catch most of the aforementioned species using a commercially available double-hook bottom rig with gold wire crappie hooks. Bait with fresh cut shrimp, mullet or menhaden.
And you don't have to look far for places you can reach on foot — Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, Folly Beach and Edisto Beach are only a short drive away for most Lowcountry residents. Just be respectful of other beachgoers and give them plenty of space.