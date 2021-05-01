fish

Patrick Walters of Summerville has won two Bassmaster Century Belts in his pro career. Provided photo

Patrick Walters of Summerville earned his second Bassmaster Century Belt, but it wasn't enough to outpace Lee Livesay's final-day blitz in the Bassmaster Elite event that wrapped up April 25 on Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas.

Livesay, from nearby Longview, Texas, had a spectacular final day with a five-bass limit that weighed 42 pounds, 3 ounces and finished the tournament with a total of 112-5, becoming the 32nd individual to win a Century Belt (more than 100 pounds with a five-fish daily limit in a four-day event). Livesay's final-day bag included fish that weighed 9-2, 8-15, 8-14, 7-4 and 7-6. Livesay won $100,000.

Walters finished second, 10 pounds behind Livesay with 102-5 and earned $37,000. Walters led after the first day of the tournament with 32-14, slipped to third on Day 2 with 15-7 and entered the final round in fourth place after a third-day catch of 22-13. Walters' final-day catch included bass that weighed 9-5, 6-5, 5-14, 5-1 and 4-10.

Walters earned his first Century Belt last November, also on Lake Fork, when he won on the Elite Series for the first time with a total of 104-12.

Walters is second in the Angler of the Year race with 432 points, four behind behind Seth Feider of New Market, Minn.