Patrick Walters of Summerville earned his second Bassmaster Century Belt, but it wasn't enough to outpace Lee Livesay's final-day blitz in the Bassmaster Elite event that wrapped up April 25 on Lake Fork in Quitman, Texas.

Livesay, from nearby Longview, Texas, had a spectacular final day with a five-bass limit that weighed 42 pounds, 3 ounces and finished the tournament with a total of 112-5, becoming the 32nd individual to win a Century Belt (more than 100 pounds with a five-fish daily limit in a four-day event). Livesay's final-day bag included fish that weighed 9-2, 8-15, 8-14, 7-4 and 7-6. Livesay won $100,000.

Walters finished second, 10 pounds behind Livesay with 102-5 and earned $37,000. Walters led after the first day of the tournament with 32-14, slipped to third on Day 2 with 15-7 and entered the final round in fourth place after a third-day catch of 22-13. Walters' final-day catch included bass that weighed 9-5, 6-5, 5-14, 5-1 and 4-10.

Walters earned his first Century Belt last November, also on Lake Fork, when he won on the Elite Series for the first time with a total of 104-12.

Walters is second in the Angler of the Year race with 432 points, four behind behind Seth Feider of New Market, Minn.