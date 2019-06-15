Summerville's Patrick Walters is clinging to a small lead in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year race at the midway point of the Elite Series.
After five tournaments and with five remaining, Walters, a 24-year-old rookie on the Elite Series, has earned 432 points. Fellow rookie Drew Cook, 25, of Midway Fla., and Stetson Blaylock, 31, of Benton, Ark., are tied for second with 426 points. Brandon Cook of Greenwood is seventh with 408 points. The Angler of the Year will earn $100,000.
The next event is the Bassmaster Elite on Alabama's Lake Guntersville June 21-24, and Walters said he is looking forward to it.
“I love Guntersville. I love all the Tennessee River lakes,” said Walters, whose best finishes this year were fourth on the St. Johns River in Florida and seventh at Winyah Bay.
The South Carolina pro said he is not changing strategies with the angler of the year in mind, and he’s not worried about the very capable Elite anglers just below him in the standings.
“In every tournament, I’m shooting for the win,” he said. “I try not to look in the rear view. I’m in the lead now, which is good, but I have a small margin and will have to catch as many big bass as possible.”
The top 50 in points will qualify for the Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship that will be held late September on Lake St. Clair, near Detroit, where anglers will compete for a $1 million purse as well as spots in the 2020 Bassmaster Classic.