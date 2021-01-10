David Fladd had no idea how far-reaching his personal philosophy on trout fishing would travel when he talked about it last May on a Wilmington, N.C., podcast.

Fladd, a Summerville resident, commented that he had invoked his own personal slot limit for spotted seatrout, releasing any of the species that measured more than 20 inches.

An official with Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina heard the podcast and that organization partnered with Eye Strike Fishing, a company founded by Fladd and Ralph Phillips that manufactures premium jig heads for freshwater and saltwater anglers, in their "Release Over 20" campaign. Within months participation has expanded all along the spotted seatrout's range. Fladd has added flounder, which are struggling throughout their range, to the initiative in 2021.

"It has been an amazing response. I didn't anticipate how it would resonate with people across the entire country. People really believe in letting big fish go. Every month the response has gotten bigger and bigger," Fladd said.

The program has received positive response from members of the fishing industry, who have donated merchandise so that participants can qualify for monthly prize drawings in addition to receiving decals promoting Release Over 20. Anglers qualify by registering at eyestrikefishing.com and sending a photo of the released fish.

"We've been able to do monthly giveaways that average about $300 worth of items," Fladd said. "I call it rewarding conservation. If you believe in conservation, you should be rewarded. It gives people an incentive to do the right thing."

Adams Outdoors has donated electronic billboards promoting Release Over 20, including several along stretches of I-26 and I-526.

Fladd set 20 inches as his personal benchmark about eight years ago for no other reason than it was a nice round number. Twenty-inch trout are relatively rare fish and survivors, he pointed out. And a 20-inch trout releases more than 20 million eggs a year.

“If you start year zero with 1,000 trout, after four years only eight fish of that 1,000 are left and that 4-year-old fish is 20 inches. That gives you an idea of how rare that fish is. If only one of eight made it that far, why is that? Superior genetics? Is it more resistant to cold? Resistant to disease? Does it just grow faster than the other fish? Those are all genes you would want to propagate through spawning. They’re more valuable genes to pass on. So I think it’s a no-brainer," he said when the program began last May.

In adding flounder, Fladd pointed out that a 20-inch flounder is approximately 4½ years old, and that larger flounder produce more eggs per "clutch," have more clutches and spawn longer than smaller females.

"The flounder stocks have been on the decline along the east coast and SCDNR (S.C. Department of Natural Resources) has proposed a reduced creel and a closed season to the S.C. legislature, but no change in the size limits," Fladd said.

"I would have loved to see an upper slot implemented, but I do realize that making more aggressive changes is political. Every flounder of legal size is female, and in my observation, almost every flounder caught of legal size is kept due to their food value.

"So in the spirit of Release Over 20 I feel that by influencing anglers to implement a voluntary upper slot, we can have more breeder and trophy fish and make a more aggressive impact than the law dictates."

Fladd said since the program began in mid-May there have been 1,438 trout over 20 inches released.

"This represents approximately 28,780,000,000 eggs (28.78 billion) released annually containing 'survivor' genes, instead of harvested," Fladd said.

"Virginia right now is the capital of big trout. I don't know why," Fladd added, noting that Virginia anglers had released 595 trout over 20 inches. South Carolina had 138 trout released. "One person submitted 55 trout over 20 inches. The second-place angler was 39, and both were from Virginia.

"It's a neat thing. We've made it almost like a state competition. It's very rewarding to see."

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold a boating safety class Feb. 6 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The class begins at 9 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

Mount Pleasant Pier Tournaments

Charleston County Parks and Recreation has announced four Cast Off Fishing Tournaments that will be held at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Tournament dates are May 1, June 19, Sept. 11 and Oct. 23.