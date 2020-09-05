A grueling 17-hour drive from Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, to his home in Summerville last week gave FLW bass fishing professional Bradford Beavers plenty of time for reflection and second-guessing after competing in the FLW Pro Circuit Championship Tackle Warehouse TITLE event on Lake Michigan.

With less than 15 minutes remaining, Beavers seemingly had the championship in hand with more than a four-pound lead. But a few minutes earlier he had exhausted a second set of trolling motor batteries and could no longer fish the spot that had vaulted him into the lead.

Twelve minutes before cut-off time, Rusty Salewske of Alpine, Calif., caught a 4-pound, 14-ounce smallmouth bass that moved him ahead of Beavers and gave him the victory by eight ounces in the most challenging conditions Beavers said he had ever seen, much less fished.

The final day of the tournament started with 15-25 mph winds that steadily increased to 25-35 mph by the afternoon. His fishing area was completely exposed to the northwest winds that reached gusts of over 40 mph. In photos from the event, the bass boats were either invisible or cocked high in the air because of the waves.

The tournament was fished using the Major League Fishing (new owner of FLW) format with anglers weighing as many keeper fish (2 pounds or better) as they could catch during tournament hours. Salewske had a final day count of 13 fish that weighed 48 pounds, 11 ounces and won $200,000. Beavers, who caught 16 smallmouth that weighed 48-3, had to be consoled with a $50,000 runner-up check, knowing he had given his all under the most trying of conditions.

"You get so few opportunities to win and fewer opportunities to win a big one. I knew that was my opportunity and I felt so helpless at the end when the weather conditions got that much rougher and I didn't have any juice in any of the batteries," Beavers said.

"It was just his day. I didn't have any pressure on me until I started catching them. I replayed it a million times in my head but I feel like I did absolutely everything I could do. I had 17 bites that last day and I caught 16 of them. I had one I broke off. I feel like even in those conditions, that rough a water and the fact we can't use nets to land them, I feel like losing only one out of 17 is unbelievably good."

Beavers overcame challenges from the tournament's start. The field was divided into two groups of 25 anglers for the first two days of fishing with the top 10 from each group advancing into the Knockout Round. Beavers was 24th out of 25 in his group the first day, but on the second day discovered what almost proved to be a winning pattern. He clawed his way to a seventh-place finish to advance, and finished fourth in the Knockout Round which would determine the final 10 anglers fishing for the championship.

"Once I figured them out halfway through the second day of my elimination round, I started to catch them. I figured out what they wanted on sunny days and what they wanted on cloudy days, which was very important because the next day was cloudy and rainy and the last day was bright and sunny," said Beavers, who used Berkley MaxScent Flat Worms to catch his fish.

Beavers said he knew his trolling motor batteries weren't going to last the full day during the final round because of the weather conditions.

"I was just trying to catch as many as I could as fast as I could," said Beavers, who ended up getting five hours of fishing in before his batteries died.

Fortunately, there were some rules opportunities he was able to take advantage of. There was a 30-minute break during the day for all anglers, and Beavers was allowed to switch to another FLW staff boat that was being used by a camera crew. During the break he grabbed a few rods, a bag of baits, some drop-shot rigs, scissors, clippers, pliers and his life jacket and transferred all of his GPS waypoints to the new boat and was able to get back out and resume fishing.

But the cameraman had also used up a good bit of the charge in his trolling motor batteries and Beavers was left with no more than two hours of battery life with three hours to fish. The new boat also had a different trolling motor that didn't have the same features as Beavers' boat which could keep him in the same spot, so he had to manually run the motor the entire time.

"In those kind of waves, if you stop running it you're 300 yards from where you were fishing. It was challenging, but as soon as we got out there I caught one right off the bat. I made another drift and caught another fish. Then another drift and caught another fish," Beavers said. "I ended up catching four fish out of that boat but by then the trolling motor batteries were dead and there was still 35 minutes to go in the day."

Knowing Salewske was only one good fish from catching him and without the use of his trolling motor, Beavers moved into a calm spot and continued to fish but came up empty.

"It was so windy that day it almost turned into a day of survival," Beavers said. "I've never fished in water that rough in my life, and in that last drift I've never seen water that rough, much less fished in it. I keep telling myself I made a lot of money but you want to win. It just wasn't my time. I feel like I did everything I could do, from sitting in it that long, changing boats, going back out in it. I don't know what else I could have done to make it work."

Beavers said he plans to put fishing out of his mind for awhile. It has been a long, challenging year. Until his return from Sturgeon Bay, he had been on the road for more than a month, fishing FLW tournaments on the Mississippi River near Stoddard, Wisconsin and Lake Erie out of Sandusky, Ohio.

"It was a good year. I didn't blow the doors off the year," said Beavers, who finished 12th in the angler of the year points and earned $105,000. "I only had one bad tournament, one tournament I can look back on and say that was not good. I didn't get a check in that one.

"COVID had things really mixed up for all of us. We ended up losing three or four lakes we were supposed to fish, and we were supposed to have seven tournaments and only ended up having six. But all of us were in the same boat, just trying to get through the year. I only have one more tournament left, the BFL All-American on Lake Hartwell in November. Other than that, I'm looking forward to not fishing for awhile."

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston is conducting a safe boating class for all ages from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 26. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults with youngsters 12-18 free. The class is not recommended for children under 12. Bring a bag lunch.

In addition, the club also has a two-hour seminar scheduled for Sept. 29 on Emergencies on Board.

All classes will be held at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. To register call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

S.C. State Duck Calling Contest rescheduled

The 2020 South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Cooks Mountain in Wateree Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area, located right off U.S. Highway 378 between Columbia and Sumter. It originally had been scheduled to be held in March during the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

For information, contact Jesse Tucker at 864-706-2545 or Marc Ackerman at 843-708-8869.

Warrior Surf Foundation Fishing Tournament

Folly Beach-based nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation will hold its inaugural Keepin' It Reel Fishing Tournament Oct. 24. Fishing hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants ages 13-16 (youth) and 17-plus (adult) can launch from any dock or public landing in Charleston to catch sheepshead, redfish and flounder.

Entry fees are $25-$40 in the youth division and $50-$65 in the adult division, depending on which categories you register for. There's also a "You've Been Schooled" category for participants using a child's pole. All entry fees will go towards WSF's 12-week program to help Veterans struggling with PTSD, transitional issues and other mental health challenges. For more information, and to register visit https://warriorsurf.rallyup.com/fishingtournament.