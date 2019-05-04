Summerville's Bradford Beavers is breathing a little easier after his victory last weekend in the Costa FLW Series tournament fished on the Santee Cooper lakes. An announced payout of $86,700, which included a new Ranger boat rig, helps out when professional bass fishing is your livelihood.
Beavers caught a 10-bass limit that weighed 54 pounds, 9 ounces. Lex Costas of Daniel Island was second with 50-1 and won $15,600. Todd Smith of Bonneau finished sixth with 43-12 and won $8,000. Brent Riley of Cross was eighth with 40-13 and earned $6,000. Mark Hutson of Moncks Corner finished 10th with 40-3 and won $4,000.
"Money-wise, that was a huge win for me. It doesn't help me in points for the FLW Tour (the next level in FLW fishing), but it was a really good payday," said Beavers, who is fishing the full FLW Tour, which is a $35,000 commitment in entry fees for the seven tournaments that can lead to a berth in the rich season-ending Forrest Wood Cup. This is his first year competing on the full tour.
His father, Dwight Beavers, introduced him to bass fishing. The first tournament he fished was with his father between his senior year of high school (Bishop England) and first year of college (Francis Marion).
Three years ago Beavers, 32, decided to quit being a weekend warrior and give professional fishing his best shot. He left his job as a fisheries biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and used his savings to chase his dream.
"I guess they probably knew it was always coming," Beavers said of his family's reaction. "I had enough success at the lower levels. I knew the possibility was there to have a good enough year to make it work for at least a year or two.
"I felt like I was living in the middle, working and fishing on the weekends. It was time to either go to work full time or go fishing full time. I didn't want an opportunity to go away and wonder if maybe I could've made it."
Beavers admits it was a gamble.
"It was 100 percent my money. It all came from my savings I had from work and winnings from other tournaments. When I wrote the check it had my name on it. It was either hit it big or bust," he said. "The first few tournaments, until I broke even, it was a pretty scary, stressful ride."
Since he began fishing full time, Beavers has won three events — a 2017 BFL tournament on the Santee Cooper lakes, the 2017 Costa FLW Series Championship on Kentucky Lake and this year's Costa title on Santee Cooper. He has career earnings of $269,015 with 13 top-10 finishes and two appearances in the Forrest Wood Cup, including a 10th-place finish there in 2018.
This year Beavers is 21st in points on the FLW Tour with two events left and is hoping to make the Forrest Wood Cup for the third time. He has two top-10 Tour finishes.
And he's done it on his own, without major sponsorship. He tows his 20-foot Ranger bass boat to tournaments in a family-owned 2006 truck with more than 300,000 miles on it. He said he feels like he gets an oil change every other week.
"It's a very expensive sport if you're paying it out of pocket," Beavers said. "It's a huge strain on my wallet. My goal (when I started fishing professionally) was to try to not lose money, to try to make money. But at the very least, try not to lose all your money."
This year's Santee Cooper win assures him of continuing his dream and also allowed him to check off a longtime goal of winning a boat. One of the perks for FLW participants who win a tournament while fishing out of a Ranger bass boat is winning a new Ranger boat.
"I just had to win a boat one day so I could be in that club. It's not easy to win a boat. A lot of things have to line up," Beavers said. "If I would have gone into (the Costa tournament on Santee Cooper) with any other brand of boat, I would have been fishing for $40,000 (instead of the announced $86,700). When I won at Kentucky Lake (in 2017) I didn't have a Ranger. I felt like I left $25,000 to $40,000 on the table. A lot of guys don't run Rangers but you pay for it when you win."