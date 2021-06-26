Baker Bishop, a businessman from Sullivan's Island, finished third in the 47th annual Don Hawley Invitational Fly Fishing Tarpon Tournament held in the Florida Keys.

Weather was a challenge for this year's event and only 85 fish were caught on fly during the five-day tournament.

Julian Robertson of Vero Beach, Fla., with guide Rob Fordyce, won the tournament with 15 releases. It was the second time Robertson has won the tournament and seventh time Fordyce has guided the top angler. They had five releases the final day.

Evan Carruthers of Maple Plain, Minn., with guide Greg Dini, was second with 10 releases. Baker and his guide, Alonzo Sotillo, were close behind with nine releases and had the most releases on the second day and fourth day with three releases each.

"Alonzo and I just started fishing together last year so we're a pretty good team. He's awesome, hungry, a great guide," Bishop said.

The Hawley is one of the "Big Three" tarpon fly tournaments in the Keys, along with the Golden Fly and the Gold Cup. All are invitationals and Bishop, 47, has been fishing all three for about 20 years.

The Hawley was the first tarpon tournament to stop killing fish in 1987. Anglers receive 1,000 points for each fish measuring four feet or more caught and released on 12-pound tippet, in accordance with International Game Fish Association rules. The grand champion title is awarded to the angler and guide with the most fish caught and released during the five day competition. In addition to other awards, grand champion names will be added to the perpetual trophy showcasing the names of all past champion anglers and guides. The perpetual trophy resides at Florida Keys Outfitters in Islamorada, Florida.

Bishop said anglers "hook the fish, get him through the jump, run him down and pop him off. It's very conservation-minded."

Bishop owns a logistics and freight installation company while his wife Cortney Bishop is a well-known designer. He grew up in Knoxville, went to school in Montana and fly fished for trout, winning plenty of tournaments with fish much smaller than tarpon. They lived in Bozeman, Montana, until tiring of the cold. Following a brief relocation to Knoxville, they moved to Sullivan's Island in 2004.

"My mother was a world-class angler and in about 2000 she traveled to the Keys to visit some friends. She called me afterwards and said you have to come down here and check this place out," Bishop said.

"The first day I went out I caught a 60-pound tarpon and I was ruined. It took three or four years of really practicing my butt off in the yard and coming down here before I could actually compete with these guys. It's such a higher level than trout fishing. It's like going from college to the NFL overnight and I had a lot of catching up to do."

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Guides Trust Foundation, which assists Florida Keys guides in times of hardship and provides scholarships to Florida Keys students interested in the marine sciences. Next year’s tournament will take place June 6-10. For more information or to apply for the tournament’s waiting list, go to guidestrustfoundation.org.

New flounder regulations

New flounder catch and size limits go into effect July 1 in an effort to help rebuild the stock that has fallen to historically low levels because of overfishing. The new regulations include a catch limit of five fish per person per day with a 10-fish boat limit. The minimum size limit for flounder will be 16 inches. The previous catch and size limits were 10 fish per person and 20 per boat with a 15-inch minimum size limit.

America's Boating Club

America's Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes July 10 and July 31 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynest@tds.net.

Hooked on Miracles

The Hooked on Miracles King Mackerel Tournament will be held July 17 out of Ripley Light Yacht Club. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the MUSC Children's Hospital. The captain's meeting for the tournament will be held from 5-9 p.m. July 15, with an MUSC children's outing aboard the Billistic on July 16. Fishing hours on July 17 are from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. with check-in from 2-5 p.m. First prize, based on 125 paid entrants, is $25,000. The entry fee is $400 per boat.