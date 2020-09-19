A recent trip to the Broad River to fish for smallmouth bass with guide Mike McSwain was filled with memorable moments for John Bunton and his son Keenan. Both West Ashley residents managed to catch and release four-pound smallies.

Keenan's was slightly larger, measuring 19½ inches, and when it jumped alongside the canoe, clearing the water by more than three feet, John said his jaw dropped and he prayed the fish wouldn't shake the hook.

Another memory was when John threw into a spot with a swim bait and set the hook on a 16-inch smallmouth, only to have the fish spit the hook. Keenan gave his dad a hard time and then cast right to the spot where his dad lost the fish, catching a 16-incher.

"I don't know if it was the same fish. It might have been another one running with that fish, but he caught it," John said.

South Carolina is known for its outstanding largemouth bass fishing. Professional anglers regularly compete in tournaments on Lake Hartwell, Lake Murray and the Santee Cooper lakes. But the state's smallmouth fishery is almost a hidden secret.

"You can catch a largemouth in just about any body of water in South Carolina, whether it be a farm pond, a neighborhood pond down to a drainage pond. I love largemouth bass, but I wanted to try something different," John explained.

"Ever since I was a kid watching fishing on TV, I heard all these professionals like Hank Parker and Bill Dance, all these guys talking about how hard smallmouth pull. It's just a really unique, beautiful fish."

Smallmouth bass aren't native to the state. The best-known South Carolina fisheries are Broad River and Lake Jocassee, where biologists began introducing smallmouth bass in the 1980s. They also can be found in Lake Oconee and Lake Monticello. And, unfortunately in the eyes of biologists, they have made their way into other bodies of water where fishermen fond of the species have illegally introduced them and the smallmouth have cross-bred with native species.

"It is a substantial threat to our native species," Bettinger said.

State law reads: "Except for bait lost while fishing and fish released back to waters where they were caught, it is unlawful to intentionally release any aquatic species, including bait, regardless of the stage of its life cycle, into the waters of this State without a permit from SCDNR."

John said his trip with McSwain wasn't his first battle with a South Carolina smallmouth bass. Several years earlier he found himself fishing off a bank at Lake Jocassee where the 9-pound, 7-ounce state record was landed in 2001.

"Jocassee is a very clear lake. I could see fish darting around at 10 feet and got really lucky and caught about a 20-inch smallmouth off the bank. The fight was phenomenal. They have a tendency to jump, and watching that fish go airborne and yank me all over the place, I was hooked. Catching that one really piqued my interest," John said.

He heard about McSwain's Broad River Smallmouth (843-763-3805) guide service and began following McSwain on Facebook, finally booking a trip earlier this month.

Just over a decade ago, McSwain was like a lot of his clients today, unaware that South Carolina had a viable smallmouth bass fishery. He and a friend had traveled to North Carolina to go rock climbing and while there rented a canoe and fished on the New River. He came back and began talking to friend and former S.C. Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Scott Lamprecht, who told McSwain he didn't have to travel to North Carolina to catch smallmouth bass.

"Two weeks later I parked (my canoe) at the railroad trestle that crosses the Broad in Peak and caught seven smallmouth in the first place I anchored. I've been pretty much hooked since," McSwain said.

So hooked that McSwain eventually moved from Charleston to a spot on the Lower Broad River.

He said smallmouth can be found all along the Broad River, which has its beginnings in North Carolina and eventually joins the Saluda near Columbia.

"I have a pretty standard answer about where I fish. I fish the Lower Broad, which is defined from Parr Reservoir (just north of Peak) to Columbia," McSwain said. "Probably the biggest factor that this river is so good is there aren't many public access points so there are no people screwing it up. It's all farmland handed down from generation to generation. There's some development near Columbia, but very little development and very little commerce."

McSwain said he focused on the Broad River because he wanted to guide here. He is located a few miles northwest of Columbia in an area where there is no public access, and if there were you couldn't use a power boat because the water is too shallow and filled with boulders. McSwain fishes out of an Old Town guide canoe equipped with a trolling motor that he seldom uses.

"I could fish a six-mile stretch and fish a different stretch every day for years," he said. "There's so much water here, and it's different every day, so dynamic."

McSwain said when the weather is warm, he looks for the fastest water he can find. He fishes current breaks and eddies against the fast water.

"Hydrilla is always a target, not only growing on rocks but breaking off and pooling together and forming these grass beds of floating hydrilla," McSwain said. "Where it pools and eddies and the hydrilla clumps together, you can see the speed at which the river is flowing and determine where the current breaks are, where the eddies are. You can see targets. The hydrilla is an incredibly positive thing, oxygen productivity, releasing oxygen and giving life to the river."

As for lures, he bases his choice on the forage that the smallmouths are feeding on. Right now they are loading up on crawdads and they also feed heavily on threadfin shad. So he uses crawdad and shad imitations.

"It's not rocket science. That's what they're eating. They're filling those bellies with threadfin shad and crawdads," he explained. "On my river I tend to stick with smaller sizes, inline spinners, smaller Rapalas and smaller swim baits."

There are plenty of 2-pound smallmouth in the Broad and McSwain said he catches a lot of fish in the 4- to 5-pound range. Six-pound fish are rare, and his biggest has been just over 6 pounds.

"I've seen two fish come off that I'm pretty sure were 7-pound smallmouth," McSwain said. "A friend at Sportsman's Warehouse (in Columbia), his father has a 7-pound one on the wall that was caught in the Middle Broad."

John Bunton said when he and his son fished with McSwain "right off the rip we started catching fish, or at least getting bites. We had a very good day, a lot of bites. Eight hours of fishing and never saw another person all day. We saw ospreys and bald eagles. It was phenomenal. It was like going back in time."

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer a safe boating class for all ages from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 26. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults with youngsters 12-18 free. The class is not recommended for children under 12. Bring a bag lunch.

In addition, the club also has a two-hour seminar on Emergencies on Board on Sept. 29. All classes will be held at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. To register call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

S.C. State Duck Calling Contest

The 2020 South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Cooks Mountain in Wateree Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area, located right off U.S. Highway 378 between Columbia and Sumter. It originally had been scheduled to be held in March during the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

For information, contact Jesse Tucker at 864-706-2545 or Marc Ackerman at 843-708-8869.

Warrior Surf Foundation Fishing Tournament

Folly Beach-based nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation will hold its inaugural Keepin' It Reel Fishing Tournament Oct. 24. Fishing hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants ages 13-16 (youth) and 17-plus (adult) can launch from any dock or public landing in Charleston to catch sheepshead, redfish and flounder.

Entry fees are $25-$40 in the youth division and $50-$65 in the adult division, depending on which categories you register for. There's also a "You've Been Schooled" category for participants who must use a child's pole. All entry fees will go towards WSF's 12-week program to help Veterans struggling with PTSD, transitional issues and other mental health challenges. For more information, and to register visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/fishingtournament.