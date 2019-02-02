Registration for the eighth annual South Carolina Wahoo Series closes Wednesday with teams eligible to begin fishing in the competition on Friday. Boats can enter online at scwahooseries.com.
Boats this year will be allowed to choose three fish days between Feb. 8 and April 27 and can weigh one fish each day. The overall champion will be determined by a team's two heaviest fish. Fish can be weighed at Toler's Cove Marina in Mount Pleasant, Hilton Head Harbor and Georgetown Landing.
First place, based on 111 boats, will pay $20,000. There also are prizes for the top woman, senior and youth anglers.
The 2018 S.C. Wahoo Series drew 128 boats. Renegade, a 54-foot Jarrett Bay owned by Dr. Quill Turk of Mount Pleasant and captained by Stuart Lackey, won Series last year with a two-fish total of 156.9 pounds. Another Charleston boat, Liqrbox, owned by Charlie Aimar, finished second in the Series with 148.9 pounds.