Capt. Marc Pincus of Hilton Head loves tournament fishing and knows a good fishing idea when he sees one. So after fishing the Northeast Florida Wahoo Shootout for a couple of years, he approached that tournament's founder, Paul Dozier, and discussed starting a similar event in South Carolina.

"Paul and I had fished against each other on the king trail for years and years. When he started his wahoo tournament, I fished the first two years and fell in love with the format," said Pincus, whose South Carolina Wahoo Series (scwahooseries.com) kicks off its ninth season with the captain's meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Skull Creek Restaurant on Hilton Head Island.

Fishing begins Feb. 7 and continues through April 25, with participants allowed to fish three days, weighing one wahoo each day with their two heaviest fish counting toward the series title. The entry fee is $600 and there are five optional categories. Participants can weigh their fish at Hilton Head Harbor Marina, Toler's Cove in Mount Pleasant or Georgetown Landing.

First prize is $20,000 and based on 111 boats, a number Pincus selected because that became his goal after expanding the tournament up the coast to the Charleston area in 2017.

"It's a fisherman-friendly format, so you can pick your days and don't have to go out in bad weather," Pincus said. "The series just took off, and when it took off it went from 22 boats the first year to 60 boats in four years with just one scale. We added the scale at Toler's Cover, and it jumped from 60 to 111 boats.

"I figured (111 boats) is my goal from here on out. The next year we did 128 boats and last year we had 136."

Pincus said last year's winners, Team Reelist out of St. Helena Island and captained by Trea Everett, won almost $50,000 total with a two-fish aggregate of 157.1 pounds.

"If David Yates (capt. of Yates Sea out of Mount Pleasant) hadn't caught that 85-pounder at the last minute, they would have won another $25,000."

Yates Sea's 85.7-pound catch was the heaviest wahoo weighed in 2019, which was the first time since the series began that a 100-pound wahoo had not been weighed. The tournament record is a 105.5-pound wahoo caught by Everett and his Reelist fishing team in 2018, a year they finished fourth behind Renegade, a Mount Pleasant boat captained by Stuart Lackey.

Pincus said boats range from single engine center consoles to large sportfishermen, with participation divided almost evenly between Hilton Head and Charleston anglers and a slightly smaller group coming from the Georgetown area.

There are no major changes this year, he said, with the big format change in 2019 working well. Prior to that, anglers could participate in a Hilton Head tournament and have the opportunity to throw out their smallest fish.

Pincus said he "absolutely loves wahoo fishing" and wanted to prove that South Carolina's wahoo fishery is "world class, as good as anyplace."

"I love tournament fishing," he said. "It's something I've done my whole lifetime. I'm very competitive. We didn't have a wahoo tournament here, and when it started it wasn't like it was going to be my fulltime job but it certainly has turned into that."