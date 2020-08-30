Perhaps the coronavirus has given people more opportunities to do their social distancing by heading offshore. Or maybe 2020 has simply been a good year for fishing. Over the summer, three new saltwater fishing records have been established.

The new records for the summer and the ports where the anglers were fishing from are:

• Skipjack tuna - Lilly Kirkland, Sullivan's Island, June 3, 28 pounds, 0.8 ounces.

• Snowy grouper - Christopher Corgill, Goat Island, June 20, 35 pounds, 12.8 ounces.

• Golden tilefish - David Lowe, Murrells Inlet, July 4, 27 pounds, 12.8 ounces.

"This year has been exceptionally productive with the state records program," said wildlife biologist Kayla Rudnay, who coordinates saltwater fishing records for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. "I don't think it's ever been this busy in terms of (saltwater fishing) records. I guess it's the quarantine and people are fishing more. That's a giant assumption, but it's been much more busy with phone calls and qualifications.

"This whole pandemic situation has had challenges, but it has been good to see people get out in nature more and use our resources more. It makes all of us in the natural resources world want to make sure we are protecting our resources effectively in the way we should."

SCDNR's state records program is certainly a way of recognizing outstanding catches, but it also is a tool for fisheries managers.

Rudnay said the state records program began in the late 1960s but there are recognized catches that predate the program's beginning. The oldest recognized catch is a 65-pound great barracuda caught out of Georgetown in 1948. Another early record is Walter Maxwell's 1,780-pound tiger shark caught in 1964 off the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier.

Rudnay said the first state record application was drafted in 1970, and in 1972 the first official certificate was designed.

"Prior to that, there was no official acknowledgement of your catch. It was just recorded and filed away," Rudnay said. "In 1973 the first formal rules were drafted. We went from verifying species over the next five years to a detailed interview process. This was the first time scale accuracy was addressed."

Rudnay said during her research for a presentation to the Marine Advisory Board she discovered mention of an unfounded rumor that fishermen thought they qualified for a financial reward for catching a record fish.

"It was a complete rumor and it made me chuckle. But people have really been into this whole state record thing and they really like the acknowledgement. They take it pretty seriously," she said.

Over the years, additional requirements have been added, including a detailed examination of the fish, witnesses to the weighing of the fish and a procedure for protests.

"In 2008, we began taking additional biological samples. We came to the realization that it's of huge importance to stock assessments and other management decisions by having samples from the biggest of each species," Rudnay said. "It raised questions of how big do these fish get. To have biological samples of these biggest of each species is huge for the scientific world."

One of the most recognizable things biologists do is removing the otolith (ear bone) from the fish and then dissecting it in order to age the fish.

"Fish lay down a growth ring every year ... like rings on a tree trunk," Rudnay said. "We also started taking genetic and reproductive samples as well."

Unlike the International Game Fish Association, there are no line class records; just the heaviest of each of the 86 species. Like IGFA, you must break the existing record by a certain amount or it will result in a tie. For fish under 50 pounds, the catch must be at least four ounces heavier than the existing record; for fish 50-100 pounds, the new record must be at least eight ounces heavier than the existing record; and for fish that weigh more than 100 pounds, the new record must be at least 16 ounces heavier.

Five species currently have ties, including the commonly caught spot. There is an eight-way tie for the spot with weights ranging from one pound, one ounce caught in 1967 to one pound, four ounces caught in 2001.

Rudnay said she often gets calls about species that are not included in the program, but SCDNR has certain guidelines. Fish must be frequently encountered. They must be popular recreational targets. They also must be easily identifiable. Rudnay said they want to avoid a situation where a fish could easily be mistaken for another species, particularly if one of the species is prohibited. The species also must be part of a healthy population.

To take a look at state records and the rules for qualifying, visit https://www.dnr.sc.gov/fish/saltrecs/records.html.

A handful of species were added a couple of years ago, and some of those species are still vacant. They are smooth dogfish, spiny dogfish, yellowedge grouper, yellowfin grouper, lionfish and ocean triggerfish.

There also are a number of records that won't be broken until state or federal regulations are changed.

Current state slot limits make the state record for red drum (75 pounds) and black drum (89 pounds) unbreakable.

Federal regulations prohibit the retention of the following species on the state record list — speckled hind grouper, Warsaw grouper, bigeye thresher shark, dusky shark, sandbar shark, sand tiger shark, silky shark and longbill spearfish.

Assistance available with deer tags

With the 2020 deer season underway in Game Zones 3 and 4 and soon to begin in Game Zones 1 and 2, most hunters should have already ordered or received the tags necessary to legally hunt deer this year. Pre-ordered tags began being mailed in late July. If you still need to order tags, or have not yet received a set of base tags that you were anticipating, help is available.

For assistance with a set of tags that has not arrived as expected, or to request a free set of base tags, call the SCDNR's Columbia Licensing Office at (803) 734-3833. You can also visit SCDNR Licensing offices in Columbia, Charleston, Clemson, York or Florence (you must wear a mask when visiting SCDNR offices statewide). Addresses can be found at dnr.sc.gov/admin/regions.html

South Carolina deer hunters who have an annual or three-year hunting license and big game permit, combination license, or sportsman license that was valid on Aug. 15 should have automatically received a base set of deer tags in the mail. Lifetime, Senior, Gratis, and Catawba license holders that requested deer tags last year should have automatically received a free base set of tags also. Youth and Disability license holders must still request their free base set of tags.

To purchase extra antlered or antlerless tags in addition to your base tags, as well as other licenses or permits, call 1-866-714-3611 or visit dnr.sc.gov/purchase.html.

If you have a scheduled hunt coming up soon and have not gotten tags for some reason, you can also print a set of temporary tags. Information is available at dnr.sc.gov/deertags/tagsnow.html

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer a safe boating class for all ages from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 26. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults with youngsters 12-18 free. The class is not recommended for children under 12. Bring a bag lunch.

In addition, the club also has two-hour seminars on Rules of the Road scheduled Sept. 1 and Emergences on Board on Sept. 29.

All classes will be held at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. To register call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

Duck Calling Contest rescheduled

The 2020 South Carolina State Duck Calling Contest has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 4 at Cooks Mountain in Wateree Heritage Preserve and Wildlife Management Area, located off U.S. Highway 378 between Columbia and Sumter. It originally had been scheduled to be held in March during the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

For information, contact Jesse Tucker at 864-706-2545 or Marc Ackerman at 843-708-8869.

Warrior Surf Foundation Fishing Tournament

Folly Beach-based nonprofit Warrior Surf Foundation will hold its inaugural Keepin' It Reel Fishing Tournament Oct. 24. Fishing hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Participants ages 13-16 (youth) and 17-plus (adult) can launch from any dock or public landing in Charleston to catch sheepshead, redfish and flounder. Entry fees are $25-$40 in the youth division and $50-$65 in the adult division, depending on which categories you register for.

There's also a "You've Been Schooled" category for participants who must use a child's pole. All entry fees will go towards WSF's 12-week program to help Veterans struggling with PTSD, transitional issues and other mental health challenges. For more information, and to register visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/fishingtournament.