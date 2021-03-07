One of the most overlooked features on a fish finder is the temperature gauge. You can look all you want at the bottom structure, but if the water temperature isn't right your chances of catching fish decrease sharply.

Capt. Mike Waller of Saltfisher Charters, one of the area's most accomplished sheepshead fishermen, said this week that sheepshead fishing has been hit or miss, likely because of the water temperatures.

"The water temperature was 55 to 58 (degrees) this week. Last week it was 48 to 54. Last weekend I saw 60 in a couple of spots but a couple of days later it was down to 58. We're almost there. I think once we get to 60 it will turn on," said Waller, who operates out of Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Following an afternoon charter on March 4, Waller's sheepshead report was more impressive. He was able to find some 60-degree water temperature and his customers enjoyed a great outing.

"We fished three spots and caught fish on two of them. We moved around looking for reds first and caught two redfish but it was a slow bite," Waller said. "We switched over to sheepshead and ended up catching about 35. They ranged in size from six to 16 inches. It was a wide variety of sizes. And I don't know how many we missed. I tagged 25 of them. My clients were thrilled."

Sheepshead are a distinctive species with an oval body that is light gray with alternating vertical black stripes. When you catch one, you quickly realize you don’t want to put your fingers in its mouth to hold it. Sheepshead have an almost human-like set of teeth, incisors in the front and molars along the sides, perfect for crunching down on mussels, clams, oysters, etc.

The average size for South Carolina sheepshead is 14 inches, or about three pounds. The state record is 16 pounds, 6 ounces. If anglers want to retain their catch, there is a 10 fish per angler limit (30 fish per boat) and the sheepshead must measure at least 14 inches. The larger sheepshead right now are found on the state's artificial reefs.

Sheepshead are notorious bait thieves. They can steal fiddler crabs, the most popular sheepshead bait, from a a fisherman's hook without the angler having a clue. Old-timers would say you had to set the hook before the fish bit. But Waller disagrees.

"Adults, when they feel the bite, will lower the rod tip and then set the hook. If you do that you will miss the fish. When you feel the bite you lift the rod and set the hook. If you drop the rod tip he's gone with your crab," Waller said.

Waller said children are a lot easier to instruct on this technique than adults because they don't have any pre-conceived notions and they usually wind up catching more fish than the adults.

Waller uses 7-foot Shimano rods, Penn reels and 15- or 20-pound braid line. A 1-ounce barrel sinker goes on the main line, followed by a swivel, a leader from 30-pound monofilament line measuring between four and six inches and an Owner Mosquito 1/0 hook baited with a fiddler crab.

He likes to fish vertically around pilings, rocks or logs. He often uses an underwater camera to make sure the sheepshead are around, although their presence doesn't guarantee a bite.

But with those water temperatures climbing, your chances of catching sheepshead and other species is certainly improving.

"When it hits 68 degrees," Waller said, "it seems to turn on everything, sheepshead, sharks, flounder, trout, everything. As long as it's over 60 degrees, the bite should be pretty good."

Charleston Inshore Anglers Sheepshead Tournament

The Charleston Inshore Anglers 28th annual "Big Ed" Sheepshead Tournament will be fished April 17. The captain's meeting and registration will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 15 at American Legion Post 147, located at 968 Folly Road. The tournament weigh-in also will be held at American Legion Post 147 from 4-5 p.m. The entry fee for the tournament is $40.

Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006; Robbie Zetrouer at 843-709-0650; Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811; or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826

Brady Bates Redfish Open

The Brady Bates Youth Redfish Open Scholarship Tournament is scheduled April 10 out of Buck Hall Landing. The tournament is part of the Student Angler League Tournament Trail. Last year's tournament saw $15,000 in scholarships awarded. The tournament is free to all members of SALTT (Student Angler League Tournament Trail). Visit salttfishing.com for information or email rayburnposton@gmail.com.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold a boating safety class March 13 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. A class also will be held March 20 at the Berkeley County Emergency Training Center in Moncks Corner. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.