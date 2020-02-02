The winter months can be frustrating for saltwater anglers. The rainy and windy weather along the South Carolina coast can dash your plans, so you have to be willing to adapt. One of the best options this time of year is fishing for sheepshead.

Sheepshead are a distinctive species with an oval body that is light gray with alternating vertical black stripes. When you catch one, you quickly realize you don't want to put your fingers in its mouth to hold it. Sheepshead have an almost human-like set of teeth, incisors in the front and molars along the sides, perfect for crunching down on mussels, clams, oysters, etc.

When it comes to catching sheepshead, Capt. Mike Waller of SaltFisher Charters (saltfisher.com), who operates out of Kiawah Island’s Mingo Point, is considered one of the best.

Waller said he will use oysters for bait if it becomes necessary. But his go-to bait is the fiddler crab, which usually can be purchased the day before a trip from area tackle stores.

"I've always got fiddlers for the most part, but I'll use oysters if I can't get fiddlers," Waller said, adding that he utilizes a raw oyster on a treble hook when fiddlers aren't available.

His suggestions for catching sheepshead are to the point.

"Fiddler crabs, a very short leader over structure," Waller said. "My leader is usually less than six inches, a 3- to 6-inch leader. I use Owner Mosquito hooks in No. 1 size for most of my fish. If I'm fishing for bigger sheepshead I'll go up to a 2/0 hook. I like vertical fishing around pilings and structure like rocks or logs. When I find them, I usually catch a whole lot in one spot."

The rigging is Carolina style. A 30-pound test leader connects the hook to a small swivel. On the main line, 15- to 20-pound braid, he uses a ¾- to 1-ounce sinker.

"I tell my customers to point the rod down to the water, open the bail on the spinning reel and let the line drop until it hits bottom," he said. "You'll know it's on the bottom when you see slack in your line. Close the bail, and turn the handle slowly until your line gets taut, then lift your rod up about 6 inches to a foot off the water. Watch your rod tip and watch your line. Sometimes, only your line moves when you get a bite. As soon as you feel that first bump, set the hook. And every so often check your bait."

Sheepshead are notorious bait thiefs. Like an accomplished pickpocket, you often don't realize they have taken your bait until it's too late.

Waller said the sheepshead are less aggressive now than they were in the fall, and the bite is very subtle.

"Sheepshead fishing is consistent this time of year," Waller said. "It's really good. In some areas I'll catch a bunch of 10- to 11-inch fish, and other areas I'm catching 14- to 18-inch fish. These medium-size fish I'll catch all winter, at the reef and inshore."

Waller said the fishing guides out of Kiawah are strictly catch and release, but if you decide to keep sheepshead, you should know the limits, which are 10 fish per day not to exceed 30 per boat, and the fish must measure at least 14 inches.

The average size for South Carolina sheepshead is 14 inches, or about three pounds. The South Carolina state record is 16 pounds, 6 ounces.

Striper size limits

In last Sunday's column, I wrote about wintertime fishing on the Santee Cooper lakes. Unfortunately, there was a mistake regarding catch limits for striped bass. The daily limit for stripers in the Santee River system is three fish between 23 and 25 inches with one fish greater than 26 inches. The striped bass season on the lakes runs from Oct. 1 to June 15.

Summerville's Beavers 15th in FLW opener

Summerville pro bass fisherman Bradford Beavers finished 15th in the season-opening FLW Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit tournament fished on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Texas. Beavers, who finished 12th overall in FLW's top circuit in 2019, had a four-day total of 41 pounds, 15 ounces and earned $11,000. John Cox of DeBary, Fla., won the tournament with a catch of 65-15. Nick Gainey of Charleston finished in 82nd position with a three-day catch of 19-1.