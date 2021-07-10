I still have vivid memories of my first encounter with a bonnethead shark. Over the years, I've caught many sharks, including some that weighed hundreds of pounds. Bonnetheads don't get that big. The world record is 32 pounds and the South Carolina record is 27 pounds, 11 ounces.

But this was a different situation. Instead of fishing from the comfort and safety of a boat, I was seated in a sit-on-top kayak and soaking a chunk of blue crab in hopes of landing a nice redfish. Something picked up the bait and I set the hook. The fish came barreling toward me and I quickly realized it wasn't a redfish but a bonnethead shark. I immediately imagined myself in the same situation as the folks in the movie "Jaws." I needed a bigger boat. Fortunately for me, the bonnethead broke off and I didn't have to figure out how I was going to land and safely release the shark.

Fishing this time of year can be a challenge because of the summer heat, and if you have youngsters aboard it becomes even more of a challenge if you aren't catching fish. One of the best bets this time of year is fishing for sharks. Just ask the fishing guides in the area. Many of their customers, especially those coming from out of town, are fascinated by the thought of catching a shark.

Bonnetheads and Atlantic sharpnose sharks (13-pound, 5-ounce South Carolina record) can put up an enjoyable fight on the right tackle. If you want something a little larger, you can head just off the beaches and have a good opportunity to battle blacktips or spinners that are not only strong but often will jump out of the water like a tarpon. You also may encounter a sandbar or lemon shark.

Bonnetheads, like their cousins the hammerheads, are easily distinguished from most other shark species. Their heads are shaped almost like a shovel. A chunk of fresh blue crab or a large shrimp are good baits for bonnetheads, but you also can catch them on cut mullet or live mullet, live menhaden or other fresh cut bait. Target them around the ocean inlets. A stout spinning outfit spooled with 20-pound test line and a fish finder rig with a small pyramid or egg sinker, 50- to 80-pound leader and a circle hook work well.

If you are going for a blacktip (163-pound, 14-ounce S.C. record) or spinner shark (173-pound, 5-ounce S.C. record), you are going to need heavier tackle. Heavy spinning or conventional tackle is appropriate and use a longer 150- to 200-pound test monofilament leader with a large bronze circle hook. Large menhaden or mullet work well. These sharks often can be found trailing shrimp boats in hopes of picking off a free meal when the shrimpers clean their decks, but give the shrimpers plenty of room to work.

Getting a big shark to the boat is a thrilling adventure. Just remember to be careful, take a photo from a safe distance and avoid those jaws before safely releasing them.

