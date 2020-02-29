The weather has not been favorable for fishing since the 2020 South Carolina Wahoo Series began on Feb. 7, but a few boats have managed to make their way out and earn a spot on the leaderboard.
Topping the list is a 68.8-pound catch by Haint Blue out of Toler's Cove Marina in Mount Pleasant, captained by Trey Brown, that was caught Feb. 9. This is Haint Blue's first year fishing in the event.
Fishing that same day out of Georgetown, Capt. Owen Johnson and Team Nonsense boated a 57.5-pound wahoo and took the lead in the tuna tournament within a tournament with a 16.8-pound blackfin.
Third place currently belongs to Team FreeSpool/American Aquatic, captained by Chris Cartwright, with a 49.3-pound wahoo caught fishing out of Little River.
Ginja Ninja of Charleston, captained by Tripp Amick, is fourth with a 37.9-pound wahoo.
The tournament runs from Feb. 7-April 25, with boats allowed to fish three days. The participants can weigh only one wahoo each day and their two heaviest fish count toward the top prize of $35,000. This year's tournament drew 153 entries. The 2019 series had 136 boats and was won by Team Reelist with a two-fish aggregate of 157.1 pounds.