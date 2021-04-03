Summerville professional bass fisherman Patrick Walters said anglers on the Bassmaster Elite circuit, particularly those from South Carolina, were excited to hear the news March 30 that the Bassmaster Classic is returning to the Palmetto State and Lake Hartwell.

The 2022 event will be the fourth time the Bassmaster Classic comes to Lake Hartwell, a 56,000-acre reservoir that is situated along the South Carolina-Georgia border. No other body of water has hosted the Classic that many times. The tournament will be fished March 4-6 out of Green Pond Landing & Event Center in Anderson with the daily weigh-ins at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo will be held at the Greenville Convention Center.

Texas pro Alton Jones Sr. won the first Classic fished on Hartwell in 2008. South Carolina pro Casey Ashley of Donalds won in 2015. Jordan Lee of Alabama won in 2018, his second straight win in the Classic, which is considered the Super Bowl of bass fishing.

In 2018, a then-record crowd of 143,323 fans attended all of the Classic-related events. That event won a Sports Destination Management Innovation in Sports Tourism award for its ability to have two destinations working together for such a large economic impact.

"We're all pretty excited about it. It feels good that it's close. You can actually go up and pre-practice a little bit. When the Classic is in Texas it's hard to find time for that. With it being close, you can stay in tune with the fish a little more," said Walters, a third-year Elite pro who will be fishing his second Classic this June at Lake Ray Roberts near Fort Worth, Texas. This year's event was originally scheduled to be fished in March but delayed in hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will have subsided enough so bass fishing fans will be able to attend the event.

Walters said he hasn't spent a lot of time on Lake Hartwell in March, which is expected to be in a pre-spawn phase for the largemouth and spotted bass population. He did win a Bassmaster Open title there last September.

"I've spent a good bit of time up there. I feel like if you spend time on a body of water in general, you know the lake and how it sets up. The time of year doesn't really matter. It's pretty good to be on a familiar body of water, particularly with the way the Classic is set up," he said.

"You get three days of practice, then two off days, a day of practice and then another off day and the the tournament."

But there's a lot of work to be done before even thinking about the 2022 Classic. Walters is coming off a big 2020 in which he not only won the tournament on Hartwell but also enjoyed a record-setting victory in the Texas Fest tournament on Lake Fork with a four-day catch of 104 pounds, 12 ounces.

He's off to a good start this year with fourth-, 23rd- and 12th-place finishes in the Elite Series and currently leads the Angler of the Year race. He also placed third in an Open event.

Walters is on the road for an Elite event on the Sabine River in Texas, an Open tournament on Douglas Lake in Tennessee, an Elite event on Lake Fork in Texas, and then back to Pickwick Lake for an Open tournament.

"That is consecutive. I'm not missing a day. That's going to be busy," he said. "Keep the ball rolling. Momentum has been good. Just fishing. Every tournament this year has been different. We've had weird weather. We've had fog delays and crazy water level conditions where the water level raised six feet, then they canceled the tournament for two days. The first day was like practice."

The 2022 Classic will feature 55 qualifiers from the Elite Series, the Opens, the B.A.S.S.Nation circuit, the Bassmaster College Series and the Bassmaster Team Championship. The defending Bassmaster Classic champion and winner of the final Elite Series event of the 2021 season will also qualify. They will compete in the no-entry fee event for their share of a $1 million purse, with the champion earning $300,000.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes April 10, 24 and May 15 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

Brady Bates Redfish Open

The Brady Bates Youth Redfish Open Scholarship Tournament is scheduled April 10 out of Buck Hall Landing. The tournament is part of the Student Angler League Tournament Trail. Last year's tournament saw $15,000 in scholarships awarded. The tournament is free to all members of SALTT (Student Angler League Tournament Trail). Visit salttfishing.com for information or email rayburnposton@gmail.com.

Charleston Sheepshead Tournament

The Charleston Inshore Anglers' 28th annual "Big Ed" Sheepshead Tournament will be fished April 17. The captain's meeting and registration will be held April 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 147 located on Folly Road. The tournament weigh-in also will be held at American Legion Post 147 from 4-5 p.m. The entry fee for the tournament is $40.

Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006; Robbie Zetrouer at 843-709-0650; Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811; or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826