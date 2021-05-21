Nicole Colwell, a business teacher at Berea High School and avid shark angler, fulfilled a longtime dream last month when she caught a state record spinner shark while fishing with her father out of Edisto Beach.
Nicole said they were down to their last bait, a chunk of mullet, when she hooked the 173-pound, 5-ounce spinner on April 18. The previous record was a 171-0 shark caught in 2015 out of Little River.
It was an easy fight, Nicole said, until she got the shark to the side of the boat after about 30 minutes. But things went haywire when they prepared to secure the fish. The shark made a surge and snapped the tip off the rod. Then three guides popped off the rod.
"There was literally one eye left on the rod. I was hand-lining with my left hand and reeling slack with my right while Dad was getting ready to gaff the shark. And as soon as we got the tail rope on and gaffed the shark the hook actually pulled out. It was perfect timing for everything. It was very crazy how it all worked out," Nicole said.
The Colwells had traveled to Edisto on April 16 for a weekend of fishing out of Robert's 20-foot Key West cuddy cabin. They fished that evening and spent the night at the Edisto 60 reef. The next day they headed to the Gulf Stream in hopes of landing some dolphin, then headed back in and spent that night anchored at the Edisto 40 reef.
Nicole said they caught and released three blacktip sharks but she was hoping for something larger, like a 600-pound tiger shark.
"We put that bait out and it wasn't even 10 minutes before the rod started clicking," she said. "I was eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and decided I was going to finish my sandwich. It was a pretty easy fight compared to a lot of sharks I've caught. It didn't jump out of the water like a lot of spinners do, but she did do some head shaking."
The Colwells are veteran shark anglers and well-versed in shark identification. And Nicole knew the state record was 171 pounds.
They weren't able to get the shark into the boat so they towed it back to the marina. On the way back, Nicole closely examined the shark to confirm that it was a spinner. The dock at Edisto Marina didn't have a certified scale, but using a length-girth formula they knew the shark was a potential record-breaker. So they loaded the shark back into their boat and trailered it to Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, which had a certified scale.
Because it was a Sunday, they were unable to find a biologist to confirm the record and they couldn't find a place in the Charleston area to store the fish. So Nicole took videos and photos of the shark and then iced it down and headed back to the Greenville area. Her father called a friend in Greenville who owns a restaurant and happened to have a vacant walk-in freezer.
The following day, Nicole spoke to S.C. Department of Natural Resources shark biologist Bryan Frazier and sent him the videos and photos and later confirmed the catch through SCDNR biologist Amy Dukes.
"Strangely, DNR is doing a research project on spinner sharks and Bryan was up here camping the next weekend and he came by and got some samples," Nicole said. "So it's really cool to be part of a research project, too. It was a really crazy couple of days and (a state record is) something I've wanted for a very, very long time."