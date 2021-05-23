The return of the S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series is a sign that life is returning to normal for the Palmetto State's offshore fishing community.

There won't be five tournaments this year as originally hoped for, but there will be three events starting with this week's 53rd annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament. Two events on the original schedule have been postponed because of marina construction, the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament originally set for May 5-8 and the Megadock Billfishing Tournament that was scheduled July 14-17. Both of those tournaments are expected to be back on the schedule for 2022.

The last time the series had only three tournaments was 2009.

Fishing days for the Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament, fished out of Georgetown Landing Marina, are May 27-30. The Carolina Billfish Classic will be held June 23-26 and the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament is scheduled July 21-24.

Wally Jenkins, program coordinator for the Governor's Cup, said interest is high for this year's series. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only one event was held in 2020, the Carolina Billfish Classic out of Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. That tournament drew 47 entries with anglers releasing 10 blue marlin and 54 sailfish. No Governor's Cup champion was recognized last year because there was only one tournament.

This will be the 33rd year of the event that was formed with the idea of promoting catch and release fishing. Prior to the start of the Governor's Cup, there was a 90-percent rate of caught billfish being brought to the dock. Now there is a 99-percent release rate in South Carolina.

The only billfish that can be harvested in Governor's Cup tournaments are blue marlin, and they must measure 105 inches from the tip of the lower jaw to the fork of the tail. The federal regulation is 99 inches. White marlin, sailfish and spearfish are catch and release only.

Scoring in Governor's Cup tournaments is one point per pound for blue marlin landed. Blue marlin released earn 600 points; white marlin and spearfish score 300 release points; and sailfish receive 200 points for releases.

Jenkins said he expects more than 70 boats to fish Georgetown, typically one of the largest events in the series. There were 56 boats in 2019 and 58 in 2018. Going back in Georgetown history, the tournament had 66 boats in 2003, 64 in 2001 and 2002 and drew 72 entries in 2000.

"When Bohicket was canceled, I heard from a lot of fishermen who were disappointed. That's the time when blue marlin are here in larger numbers," said Jenkins. "Evidenced by the number of boats, the feeling is the fishing community wants to get back to business as normal."

That appears to be the case for the Edisto Invitational, which has a waiting list. Jenkins said interest in outdoor activities has been up in South Carolina during the pandemic and revenue from fishing license sales has increased.

"When this all started we were fearful people would not be buying licenses and participating in outdoor activities," he said. "Hopefully this trend will remain now that people are enjoying the outdoors more."

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes June 12 and June 26 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.