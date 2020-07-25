The 2020 South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series will be remembered as the year of COVID-19 with the virus forcing the cancellation of three of the four scheduled tournaments.

The final domino fell this week when it was announced that the Town of Seabrook Island had decided not to issue a permit for the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament. A week earlier, Georgetown Landing announced the cancellation of its annual blue marlin tournament. Both of those events had been rescheduled from their original dates; the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament was canceled and never rescheduled.

The only one of the four Governor's Cup events that went off as scheduled was the Carolina Billfish Classic, held June 17-20 out of Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. And social distancing for the CBC included no spectators, online registration only, a virtual captain's meeting and no social events.

Wally Jenkins, Program Coordinator for the S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series, said the Carolina Billfish Classic fell into "a sweet spot, which was a low incidence of increase in (COVID-19) cases. The town of Mount Pleasant was amenable to go forward with certain restrictions and issued the permit for that. We were fairly optimistic at that time."

But with the increase in COVID-19 cases throughout South Carolina and particularly in the Lowcountry, Bohicket (July 29-Aug. 1) and Georgetown (Aug. 12-15) were forced to cancel.

"It all came down to the permit," Bohicket Marina tournament director Beau Anderson said. "We had safety precautions we were going to put into place to keep the participants safe. We wanted to have a tournament, but we didn't want to have a bunch of people sitting shoulder to shoulder.

"It didn't pan out like we wanted it to, but that's the way this year has gone. We tried the best we could and hope to kick off (the Governor's Cup) next year in bigger and better fashion."

Jenkins said the Governor's Cup board of directors will meet shortly to discuss how to handle what has happened this year and begin making plans for 2021.

"We have had as few as three tournaments in the past but never one," Jenkins said. "I think we could have done the tournaments safely, but we have to defer to local governments to make those decisions."

Jenkins said he felt completely safe working the Carolina Billfish Classic.

"Nobody got anywhere close to me. I was under a tent and had a six-foot buffer around me," he said.

The Carolina Billfish Classic drew 47 entries, including basketball legend Michael Jordan's Catch 23, which made waves the week before when Jordan fished the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in North Carolina.

Participants in the CBC released 10 blue marlin and 54 sailfish. Grander, owned by Terrell Rhye and captained by Sean Dooley, captured the top spot with 1,400 points for releasing one blue marlin and four sailfish. Mister Pete, owned by Bob and Rusty McClam and captained by Alan Neiford, took second place. Reel Hook Up, owned by Michael Carter and captained by Randy Ragland, took third. Mister Pete and Reel Hook Up both finished with 1,200 points for releasing six sailfish, but Mister Pete took second based on time.

Deidre Menefee, tournament director for the Carolina Billfish Classic, said she initially had been reluctant to hold the event because of the virus, but felt the event went off without a hitch.

Menefee said she got wind that Jordan might be interested in participating several weeks prior to the tournament. She said Jordan's director of security and boat captain both contacted her about the event, but she never saw Jordan during the tournament. Instead of docking at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, the Catch 23 was docked at the City Marina.

"They didn't ask for anything and we tried our best not to use that as any type of promotion for the tournament. We wanted to make sure they were treated like anyone else," she said. "It was the biggest compliment in the world to hear he wanted to fish the CBC."

Menefee said they had one entry from a Texas boat whose owner said they normally would be fishing in Bermuda at that time. But that country was closed and they discovered the CBC and promised to be back.

"We didn't have any land-side events and I'm sure people missed that, but the resort didn't miss a beat in preparing incredible meals and delivering the food to the boats. People were raving about that," Menefee said. "We spaced the boats as best we could for social distancing. We tried to have permanent slip holders between each of the tournament boats. I had my own tent, and DNR had their tent. If we had a line of people to weigh (tuna, dolphin and wahoo), we had decals like they have in grocery stores for people to stay six feet apart. This was my 22nd year of doing tournaments and, honestly, it was probably the easiest tournament I've ever done."

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer safe boating classes for all ages from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults with youngsters 12-18 free. The class is not recommended for children under 12. Bring a bag lunch. To register call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.