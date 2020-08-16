The South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series decided earlier this week to put 2020 in its rear-view mirror and not look back. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, only one tournament was fished this year.

Governor's Cup tournament coordinator Amy Dukes said the staff and advisory board were "definitely disappointed and sad but at the same time we are completely looking forward to 2021 and we're going to come out bigger and better than ever."

That includes bringing the series back to five scheduled events after a three-year absence of the Charleston City Marina's Megadock Billfishing Tournament, which was put on hold because of marina expansion.

Here are the dates for the 2021 series:

• May 5-8, Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament

• May 26-29, Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament

• June 23-26, Carolina Billfish Classic

• July 14-17, Megadock Billfishing Tournament

• July 21-24, Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament

Three of the four scheduled Governor's Cup tournaments this year – Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament, Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament and Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament – were canceled because of COVID-19.

The only event that was fished was the Carolina Billfish Classic, held at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina in Mount Pleasant. Forty-seven boats fished the tournament, including basketball legend Michael Jordan's Catch 23.

Participants released 10 blue marlin and 54 sailfish. Grander, owned by Terrell Rhye and captained by Sean Dooley, captured the top spot with 1,400 points for releasing one blue marlin and four sailfish. Mister Pete, owned by Bob and Rusty McClam and captained by Alan Neiford, took second place. Reel Hook Up, owned by Michael Carter and captained by Randy Ragland, took third. Mister Pete and Reel Hook Up both finished with 1,200 points for releasing six sailfish but Mister Pete took second based on time.

Because only one Governor's Cup was fished, Dukes said the advisory board "made the very tough decision not to award a 2020 Series winner" and an awards reception will not be held.

"We're still going to move forward with our social media presence. We're still going to move forward with keeping everybody excited about fishing. And we will still continue to respect and honor those who did participate in 2020," Dukes said.

Dukes said the Governor's Cup staff and advisory board is in the process of reaching out to 2020 sponsors to see if they want refunds or would like to roll their efforts to 2021.

"We are so grateful for our sponsors and participants," Duke said. "It doesn't matter if that sponsor wants to roll the money to 2021, have a full refund or a partial refund. We're still going to honor them like 2020 happened. We'll highlight them, tweet about them. We want our community to know that even though we didn't have a Series, it's almost like we did from a standpoint of operations. We want to take the high road, plow forward and look forward to 2021."

Dukes said the Governor's Cup also is spearheading an effort to raise approximately $300,000 in the next year in order to add the U.S. Highway 21 bridge that is being replaced to the S.C. Memorial Reef. The S.C. Memorial Reef is part of the Charleston Deep Reef project located about 52 miles off Charleston. The area was permitted in 2005 when the S.C. Department of Natural Resources thought it would be getting a lot of the superstructure when the old bridges crossing the Cooper River were taken down, but it later was decided to sell the steel for scrap.

In 2008, a group of offshore anglers contacted SCDNR with the idea of a deepwater reef that could honor fishing buddies who had died unexpectedly. It began with the sinking of two barges to which numerous pieces of metal structure were welded. More material, including the S.C. Highway 41 swing bridge also have been added.

Dukes said the board was extremely generous and motivated to make the Highway 21 bridge addition happen and in just one phone call had $55,000 pledged.

She said there are three options with the favored one being lifting the entire truss as a single unit and affixing it to a barge that would be sunk.

"From a biological standpoint, all three options would be advantageous for the reef but Option 1 is going to give us the most bottom relief and vertical relief, the most bang for the buck," Dukes said.

She said they hope to be able to raise the funds in time to have the structure deployed on the Memorial Reef by the end of August or early September of 2021.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer safe boating classes for all ages from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 22 and Sept. 26. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults with youngsters 12-18 free. The class is not recommended for children under 12. Bring a bag lunch.

In addition, the club also has two-hour seminars on Rules of the Road scheduled Sept. 1 and Emergences on Board on Sept. 29.

All classes will be held at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. To register call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.