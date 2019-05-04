The 31st annual South Carolina Governor's Cup Billfishing Series kicks off this week with the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament. Competitors will fish two days between Thursday and Saturday, captain's choice. Daily weigh-ins begin at 5 p.m.
Forty-three boats fished the 2018 Bohicket tournament with Mister Pete taking home the top prize after scoring 2,400 points for releasing four blue marlin. The fleet released 24 blues during the tournament along with one white marlin and eight sailfish.
There are only four events on the 2019 Governor's Cup schedule with the Megadock Billfishing Tournament off the schedule because of construction taking place at the Charleston City Marina.
In addition to the Bohicket event, other tournaments are: • May 22-25 — 52nd annual Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament, Georgetown Landing
• June 19-22 — Carolina Billfish Classic, Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina
• July 17-20 — Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament, The Marina at Edisto Beach
For more information, go to govcup.dnr.sc.gov.