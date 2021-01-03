To say 2020 was a challenging year for Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina would be a major understatement. The organization, comprised of avid recreational anglers who advocate for conservation, was able to hold only five of its 15 major fund-raising banquets and operated with 30 percent of its normal fund-raising.

"But we were able to do all of our planned projects. We were able to keep our office open and not have any layoffs," said CCA South Carolina executive director Scott Whitaker.

"The big thing for this year was habitat work. We were able to do some reefs. We sank one vessel in October off Georgetown, and we've also secured three additional structures for 2021 that are already paid for. That was a big deal to be able to fully fund three new projects in 2020 despite all the challenges. And we have some new donors coming on board for 2021 for our habitat program.

"We did some scientific research this year with (S.C. Department of Natural Resources) on cobia and we're looking forward to doing more of that in 2021. From legislation to habitat to oyster recycling and restoration to scientific research, those types of things will continue."

Whitaker said one of the biggest efforts for 2021 will begin shortly with an effort to provide additional protections for flounder. South Carolina currently has a minimum size limit of 15 inches for flounder and a creel limit of 10 per angler per day with a daily boat limit of 20.

"Flounder is being challenged along its entire range," Whitaker said. "Just about every state that has flounder off its coast is looking at some type of management change, if they haven't already. Everyone is recognizing that something is going on with flounder and we need to act now," he said.

A reduction in creel limits and/or a change in size limits are all under consideration. "Everything we have in the tool box," Whitaker said.

"Clearly, we work with (SCDNR) and once data is gathered and presented, we have discussions with them. Because of the process in South Carolina (game laws are enacted through the legislative process), we want to be on the same page as (SCDNR).

"South Carolina is one of the most pro-active states in trying to stay out in front of fisheries issues and not letting something happen that we should have been doing three years ago."

Here's a look at projects CCA was involved with in 2020:

• The SCDNR has been at the forefront of cobia research, and CCA South Carolina has stepped in to help with a tracking project along the cobia's entire range. Cobia are captured by rod and reel and an electronic tag is implanted into the body of the fish. When a tagged cobia travels within a quarter-mile of any of the more than 850 listening devices located along the East Coast, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, it pings the receiver.

Whitaker said Matt Perkinson, the SCDNR saltwater fishing outreach coordinator, contacted him several years ago about writing letters of support. Whitaker went to Bubba Roof of Sea Hunt Boats who helped CCA with the purchase of 20 tags and four transponders. The four new receivers donated by CCA SC’s Topwater Action Campaign were to be deployed on three artificial reefs frequented by cobia along the central coast of South Carolina and are being dubbed the “CCA Triangle.”

• Early in the year, tripletails and Atlantic spadefish – two species targeted by recreational anglers – received more protection when South Carolina lawmakers passed measures to keep them from being overfished.

Tripletails, a species that is showing up in South Carolina waters more frequently, were previously unregulated. The new law placed an 18-inch minimum size limit on tripletail with a three-per-person, nine-per-boat creel limit.

The creel limit for spadefish – 30 per boat per day in state waters – was unchanged, but now there is a 14-inch minimum size limit.

• In October a trawler was sunk by SCDNR at the C.J. Davidson Jr. Reef (PA-16) off the coast of Georgetown where it joined a large barge and 20 Army vehicles in approximately 50 feet of water. The addition of the trawler was funded in part by Sea Hunt Boat Company and CCA South Carolina, which has provided support for 14 reef projects.

Whitaker said the three vessels that already have been acquired for 2021 will be dispersed at locations near Edisto, McClellanville and along the Grand Strand.

• For the past four years, CCA South Carolina has put on its STAR fishing tournament in which 60 legal redfish (between 15 and 23 inches long) are tagged and released at various locations along the South Carolina coast. The first two registered anglers who catch one of the tagged fish win a Sea Hunt boat package valued at more than $43,000.

If no registered anglers catch a tagged fish, a drawing is held with one registered angler winning a boat. That was the case in 2020 with James McMillan of Wadmalaw Island having his name drawn for the new boat.

A lot of publicity for the tournament, which began in July, was generated later that month when a Sumter man landed not one but two of the tagged redfish while on a family vacation at Folly Beach. Bryce Lyles, a 20-year-old Clemson student, didn't know about the tournament when he reported the catch to Whitaker but he and his father both registered later in hopes of catching another tagged fish.

"We had a record number of anglers participate this year and a record number of tagged fish caught this year. I even had people calling after the tournament was over (Oct. 4) saying they had caught a tagged fish and just wanted to give us the tag information," Whitaker said.

Mount Pleasant Pier Tournaments

Charleston County Parks and Recreation (ccprc.com) has announced four Cast Off Fishing Tournaments that will be held at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Tournament dates are May 1, June 19, Sept. 11 and Oct. 23.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold boating safety classes on Jan. 9 and Feb. 6 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the SCDNR Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults (free for ages 12-18). Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.