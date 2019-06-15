South Carolina anglers are hoping the second half of the 2019 S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series brings better results than the first.
The third tournament of the series — the Carolina Billfish Classic — gets underway with a captain's meeting Wednesday at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina at Patriots Point. Fishing runs Thursday through Sunday with weigh-ins beginning at 5 p.m. each day.
The 2018 Governor's Cup produced outstanding catch numbers from start to finish, but that hasn't been the case for the first two events this year.
"I don't really know why," said Wally Jenkins, Program Coordinator for the Governor's Cup. "During the first two tournaments in 2018, we had released three times as many blue marlin per boat as we have encountered this year. So the blue marlin catch has been way off for what it usually is."
A year ago, 101 boats entered the Bohicket and Georgetown tournaments and released 41 blue marlin, two white marlin, one longbill spearfish and 19 sailfish. This year 89 boats (33 at Bohicket, 56 at Georgetown) have released 12 blue marlin, five white marlin, two longbill spearfish and 14 sailfish.
"If you look at the numbers over the long term, there is a good bit of variability," Jenkins said. "But we're definitely down in the number of blue marlin from what we've seen in the past eight or nine years. The last time it was as low as it is now was 2011."
Jenkins said the wind conditions haven't been as favorable for fishing as in years past and the water temperature is warmer than it normally is. He said there have been good weed lines offshore, and some anglers have said there's too much weed.
"But the catch rates are still up over what they were in the '80s, '90s, early 2000s," he said.
Jenkins said we can start to expect more sailfish releases to take place over the final two tournaments, a style of fishing that differs from fishing for blue marlin.
Last year's Carolina Billfish Classic produced a good blue marlin catch (17 releases) but also big numbers of sailfish (49). The tournament was won by Reel Passion with 1,700 release points for one white marlin (300 points) and seven sailfish (200 each).
This year's Bohicket Marina Invitational didn't see its first blue marlin catch until the final day of fishing. The top three spots went to the three boats that released blue marlin, with Syked Out (owned by David Sykes, captained by Dan Woody) taking first place based on time of catch.
There were nine blue marlin releases made by nine different boats at the Georgetown Blue Marlin Invitational. Bench Mark (owned by Stephen Davis, captained by Bobby Garmany) took first place by releasing a blue marlin and a white marlin.
Bench Mark and Home Run (owner Steve Mungo, captain Grant Bentley) are tied for the Series lead heading into the Carolina Billfish Classic with 1,250 points. Six boats share third place with 650 points — Syked Out, Sportin' Life, Rare Breed, Tighten Up, Mister Pete and Jackpot. Inappropriate and Christy II are 25 points back with 625.