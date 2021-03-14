Fish off the South Carolina coast have a few more hiding spots after a 50-foot tugboat and approximately 20 large pieces of concrete culvert were added to the McClellanville Reef last week.

The additions to the CCA McClellanville Reef were a joint project between Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

The reef is located in 50 feet of water, approximately eight miles off Bulls Bay between Charleston and Georgetown. The GPS coordinates for the reef are 32 degrees, 51.80 N and 79 degrees, 22.50 W.

"This is our 13th reef in a decade, part of our coastal initiative that CCA South Carolina has made to put 42 reefs off the coast of South Carolina by 2030," said Scott Whitaker, executive director of CCA South Carolina, adding that BP America and Shimano North America, which is headquartered in Ladson, partnered on the project.

"This was kind of a coming home for us," Whitaker added. "This was the site of the very first reef deployment CCA South Carolina did, and now there are three different deployments on that site by CCA South Carolina."

The purpose of artificial reefs is to stabilize or enhance fish populations. South Carolina has established more than 40 such reefs.

“A lot of species have been overfished. By creating additional habitat, we’re enhancing fish populations. Using artificial reefs helps to stabilize fishing pressure. It spreads it out so no one particular area becomes too overfished,” said Robert Martore, who heads the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Department's artificial reef program.

Martore said the McClellanville Reef, only 400 yards in diameter, is one of the program's smaller reefs.

"It was established in 2004 and it's been the CCA McClellanville Reef from the beginning. They put up a lot of money and got a couple of tugboats when we initially started the reef. It's a reef that was requested by anglers who fish out of McClellanville who said they had no nearby reefs to fish."

The tug that was added to the reef on March 9 was 50 feet long with a beam of approximately 20 feet. It offers a 20-foot profile from the bottom. Martore said the tug originally was piloted from a higher level, but they had to cut off the pilot house to provide clearance for boats. The pilot house was reattached to the front deck of the tug.

The other tugs measure 105 feet and 45 feet. Martore said there are approximately 200 pieces of big culvert now on the site, and also rubble from when the Cooper River Bridges were removed after the Ravenel Bridge was completed in 2005.

"This reef is easily reachable by the center console guys on a good day," said Whitaker, adding that he feels like the effort to establish CCA projects on all the state's artificial reefs by 2030 is on track. he said those projects have been on reefs ranging from water depths of 45 to 105 feet.

"I think we have a shot to put in between three and five more this year. We have secured some of the material and in the process of securing the remainder. We have our eyes on some of the most dynamic near-shore reef structures that have ever been deployed, if we can make this happen."

Information, including GPS coordinates, for south Carolina's artificial reefs and the structure that has been deployed on the individual reefs can be found at dnr.sc.gov/artificialreefs.

Summerville's Walters 3rd in Bassmaster event

Summerville bass fishing pro Patrick Walters finished third in the Bassmaster Southern Open tournament fished on Florida's Harris Chain of Lakes. Walters led after the opening day but dropped to third on the second day. He finished the three-day event with a 15-bass limit weighing 55 pounds, 14 ounces and won $17,760. Keith Tuma of Brainerd, Minn., won the event with 58-13 and earned $52,300.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold a boating safety class March 20 at the Berkeley County Emergency Training Center in Moncks Corner. Classes also will be held March 27 and April 10 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The classes begin at 9 a.m. and end around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.

Brady Bates Redfish Open

The Brady Bates Youth Redfish Open Scholarship Tournament is scheduled April 10 out of Buck Hall Landing. The tournament is part of the Student Angler League Tournament Trail. Last year's tournament saw $15,000 in scholarships awarded. The tournament is free to all members of SALTT (Student Angler League Tournament Trail). Visit salttfishing.com for information or email rayburnposton@gmail.com.

Inshore Anglers Sheepshead Tournament

The Charleston Inshore Anglers' 28th annual "Big Ed" Sheepshead Tournament will be fished 17. The captain's meeting and registration will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 15 American Legion Post 147, located at 968 Folly Road. The tournament weigh-in also will be held at American Legion Post 147 from 4-5 p.m. The entry fee for the tournament is $40.

Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006; Robbie Zetrouer at 843-709-0650; Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811; or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826