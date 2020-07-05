Summer has definitely arrived. Temperatures are regularly topping the 90-degree mark and weather advisories are constantly reminding us to stay in the shade and stay hydrated because of the of the extreme heat.

The summer heat also means it's time to chase South Carolina's top saltwater fishing target, the red drum, also known as redfish. Whether you are fishing from a boat or standing in the surf, catching a big redfish is a great way to spend a summer day.

But just as the summer heat can be stressful for anglers, it also can be stressful for the redfish, which must be released if they don't measure at least 15 inches or are longer than 23 inches. And you can't keep more than two reds per day or six per boat that fall within those size limits.

The big breeder redfish can be extremely fragile unless anglers take proper precautions.

If you are a novice or just want a refresher in some of the best ways to ensure that our state's most popular saltwater gamefish continues to thrive, visit saltwaterfishing.sc.gov for helpful hints.

You also should use tackle that is appropriate to the size fish you are targeting so the fight isn't prolonged. The longer the fight the more stressful it is to the fish, especially when the water temperature is high. Use heavy tackle and get the fish to the boat quickly. If the fish is exhausted when you land it, it takes much longer to revive the fish.

In addition to stout rods and reels and heavy line, most big redfish are caught using bait and a fish-finder rig. This type of rig includes either an egg sinker or pyramid sinker with a slide on the main line, a swivel followed by the leader and hook. SCDNR recommends using a six-inch leader and a circle hook to help avoid gut-hooking the fish.

When you hook and bring in a big redfish, the best thing you can do to ensure a healthy release is keep the fish in the water and reduce handling of the fish.

If at all possible, remove the hook from the fish's mouth while the fish is still in the water. If you want a photo of your catch, get creative and have your photographer take a photo of you and your catch while working to release the fish.

If you must take a fish out of the water, do it as quickly as possible.

Fish have a slime coating designed to protect them from disease. You should always try to use wet hands or wet gloves to avoid removing this protective slime. Don't grab the fish by the eyeballs or run your hands into the fish's gills. Another no-no is holding a fish in the vertical position which can tear internal organs or dislocate the fish's spine.

Landing nets that are rubber, knotless or fine mesh are much less abrasive to the fish's skin and slim coating.

The proper way to revive and release a big redfish is to hold onto the tail and keep the fish in an upright position, allowing the current to bring oxygen to its gills. When the fish is ready to swim away, it will be able to free itself from the grip of your hands, a good indication that the fish is strong enough to swim away on its own. Fish that haven't been properly resuscitated will often float to the surface and are vulnerable to predators.

America’s Boating Club classes

America’s Boating Club Charleston is offering two classes next month.

The first is a free boater education course (ages 12-18) on July 11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Roper Berkeley Medical Facility located at 730 Stony Landing Road in Moncks Corner.

The class is limited to 15 participants, who will earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card required for motor boat operators under 16 years of age. Pizza lunch will be provided.

The club is also conducting a safe boating class for all ages on July 18 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults with youngsters 12-18 free. Bring a bag lunch.

For information or to register for either class, contact Billy Lynes at lynes@tds.net or 843-312-2876.