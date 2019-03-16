More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the 2019 Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic to be held Mar. 22-24 at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
Show hours are noon-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $10 (10 and under admitted free). A complete schedule of events is available at psclassic.com.
Attractions this year include TV host Joey Mines, Jim Vitaro's Hawg Trough and Nature Nick's Animal Adventures. Seminars and demonstrations also include turkey calling, cast netting, chainsaw carving and coyote trapping. SCDNR's annual Deer Antler Scoring sessions also will take place during the Palmetto Sportsmen's Classic.
Special free attractions for kids include a fishing booth; a fishing pond; SCDNR's Take One Make One Heritage Trailer, Boating Simulator and Marine Touch Tank; a Quality Deer Management Association scavenger hunt; and the National Wild Turkey Federation's BB gun range.
The Harry Hampton Wildlife Fund Wildlife Ball, Wild Game Dinner and Auction will be held from 6-10 p.m. Mar. 21 at Seawell's on Rosewood in Columbia. For information or tickets call 803-600-1570 or visit hamptonwildlifefund.org.