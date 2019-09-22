Tips and Tricks for Fall Redfish
Capt. Geoff Bennett of Charleston Charter Fishing will lead a free seminar on Tips and Tricks for Fall Redfish from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Haddrell's Point Tackle West Ashley. Call 843-573-3474.
Sea Island CCA Banquet
The Sea Island Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association will hold its annual banquet and auction at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Charles Towne Landing. Contact info@ccasouthcarolina.com or call J.R. McCroskey at 843-906-2431, Gen Walpole at 843-670-0016 or the CCA State Office at 803-865-4164 for ticket information.
Haddrell's inshore classes
Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold two inshore fishing classes at its Mount Pleasant location, from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. Sept. 28. The cost of the classes are $100 each and are limited to 15 anglers. Call 843-881-3644.
Fall artificials
Haddrell's Point Tackle and All in One Charters will hold a free seminar, led by Capt. Ronnie Kinner, on Fall artificials, When and How to Use Them, at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 at the West Ashley location. Call 843-573-3474.
Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo
The inaugural Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo, benefiting Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, will be held Oct. 12 out of James Island Yacht Club. The entry fee is $50 for Bottom Fish (black sea bass, snapper, grouper, triggerfish, amberjack, sheepshead, trout and flounder), $100 for King Mackerel and $100 for King Calcutta. Final registration is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at James Island Yacht Club, or you can register online at facebook.com/bottomfishingrodeo.
Let us know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.