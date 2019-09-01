Shrimping Seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle in Mount Pleasant will hold a free Shrimpin' Startup seminar from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3. Call 843-881-3644.

Fall Redfish

Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold a free seminar led by Capt. Geoff Bennett of Charleston Charter Fishing on Fall Redfish from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the West Ashley location. Call 843- 573-3474.

Chucktown Redfish Roundup

The third annual Chucktown Redfish Roundup, the only universally accessible saltwater fishing tournament in the U.S., will be held from 2-8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Colonial Lake. A maximum of 250 entries will be accepted. Online registration is $45 until noon Sept. 21, with a 45-percent reduction for all anglers presenting a current disability hangtag/parking placard with the angler's photo and/or full legal name. The hangtag and photo ID will be required at tournament check-in. Youth 12 and under receive a 40-percent online ticket discount if accompanied by an adult purchasing a ticket. Online registration fee is reduced 35 percent for anglers presenting a Military Active Duty or Veteran ID, also required at tournament check-in. Tournament proceeds benefit Charleston’s Paralympic Sports Club, Adaptive Expeditions (AE). Online registration is through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chucktown-redfish-roundup-2019-tickets-69049026497. Contact Joe Moore at joe@aeoutdoors.org.

Sea Island CCA Banquet

The Sea Island Chapter of Coastal Conservation Association will hold its annual banquet and auction at 6 p.. Sept. 26 at Charles Towne Landing. Contact info@ccasouthcarolina.com or call J.r. McCroskey at 843-906-2431, Gen Walpole at 843-670-0016 or the CCA State Office at 803-865-4164 for ticket information.

Haddrell's Inshore Schools

Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold two inshore fishing classes at its Mount Pleasant location, from 8-noon and 1-5 p.m., on Sept. 28. The cost of the classes are $100 each and are limited to 15 anglers. Call 843-881-3644.

Let Us Know

Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.