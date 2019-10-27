Fly Tying Night

Haddrell's Point Tackle in West Ashley will hold a Dragontail Baitfish Fly Tying Night from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30. There is a $10 material charge and the class is limited to 10. Call 843-573-3474 or email simon@haddrellspoint.com.

Bass Fishing Seminar

FLW professional bass fisherman Nick Gainey will lead a free fishing seminar from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 2 at Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Rd., Charleston. Gainey will answer questions and discuss techniques and baits and give demonstrations.

Kids Fishing Rodeo

Haddrell's Point Tackle in West Ashley will hold a Kids Fishing Rodeo from 9 a.m.-noon on Nov. 9. The event is limited to 20 junior anglers and there is a $25 charge which includes all tackle and gear. Call 843-573-3474 or email simon@haddrellspoint.com.

Fishing 101 Seminar

Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold a free Fishing 101 seminar from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13 at its West Ashley location. The seminar will include what, when, where and how to catch fish in Charleston including tackle, knots and types of bait. Call 843-573-3474.

