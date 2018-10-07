Take the Troops Fishing
Military Appreciation Day's 2018 Charleston Take the Troops Fishing event will be held Oct. 13. It is a non-tournament free fishing event. It is open to all active duty military from all branches of service as well as National Guard members. Troops can register online and will be paired with a boat, pier or surf captain that will take them fishing. Register at http://militaryappreciationday.org/wp/mad-chapters-charleston-sc/ or contact Charleston Chapter President Gene Morrison at madcharleston@militaryappreciationday.org.
Mount Pleasant Pier tournaments
The final 2018 Cast Off Fishing Tournament will be held Oct. 13 at the Mount Pleasant Pier. Awards are for the largest game fish catch in each of the following categories: Adult Angler, Lady Angler, Youth Angler (12 and under), Senior Angler (60+) and Total Weight of Five Fish. Registration is at charlestoncountyparks.com/fishing.
Fishing For Vets tournament
American Legion Post 136 and VFW@ Post 10624 will hold the Fishing For Vets inshore saltwater fishing tournament Oct. 20 with proceeds going to local vets in need and the posts' building funds. The captain and angler dinner will be held Oct. 17 at the Rusty Rudder. Eligible species are redfish, flounder and sheepshead. Contact Bill Ferguson at 843-437-4732 or email alpost136ft@gmail.com.
