Salt Marsh Sheepshead and Trout Tournament

The Salt Marsh Apparel Foundation fifth annual Sheepshead and Trout Tournament, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston, will be fished Dec. 7 out of Charleston Yacht Club. The captain's meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Charleston Yacht Club. The entry fee is $40, with a tournament weigh-in scheduled 4-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Charleston Yacht Club dock, located at the Charleston City Marina. The payout is $300, $200 and $100 for the top three spots in each species. Visit saltmarshapparelfoundation.com or call Skip Milligan at 843-509-0192.

ECOMC Turkey Shoot

The East Cooper Outboard Motor Club's 56th annual Turkey Shoot will be open form 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays through Nov. 27 and also be open the Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving. ECOMC is located at 1560 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant, across from Toler's Cove Marina. The event has generated more than $385,000 in direct or in-kind donations to numerous area charities.

