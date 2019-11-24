Salt Marsh Sheepshead and Trout Tournament
The Salt Marsh Apparel Foundation fifth annual Sheepshead and Trout Tournament, benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Charleston, will be fished Dec. 7 out of Charleston Yacht Club. The captain's meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Charleston Yacht Club. The entry fee is $40, with a tournament weigh-in scheduled 4-4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Charleston Yacht Club dock, located at the Charleston City Marina. The payout is $300, $200 and $100 for the top three spots in each species. Visit saltmarshapparelfoundation.com or call Skip Milligan at 843-509-0192.
Bassmaster marshal registration
Registration opens in December for fishing enthusiasts to serve as marshals for the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series, which includes an April 16-19 stop on the Santee Cooper lakes. Observers ride along with the pros. They are not allowed to fish, but they are encouraged to take photos, send blog posts to Bassmaster.com and serve as an extra set of eyes for B.A.S.S. tournament officials, making sure all rules are observed. Additionally, marshals operate the digital BASSTrakk scoring system that enables fans to follow the action in real time. The cost is $99, which includes an exclusive dinner and meet-and-greet with the Elite anglers as well as receiving official Bassmaster marshal apparel and products from tournament sponsors. Marshals are guaranteed to be on the water for the first two competition days. To learn more and register for the Elite Series marshal program, visit Bassmaster.com or register by phone at (877) BASS-USA.
