Haddrell's Point Inshore Fishing School
Haddrell's Point Tackle will hold two inshore fishing schools on Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. The classes will include both on and off the water instruction. Each class is limited to 15 anglers and there is a $100 charge. Call 843-881-3644.
SMA Foundation Sheepshead and Trout Tournament
The fourth annual SMA Foundation Sheepshead and Trout Tournament, benefitting the Ronald McDonald House, will be fished Dec. 1 out of Charleston Yacht Club. The captain's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Charleston Yacht Club.
Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot
The East Cooper Outboard Motor Club's 55th annual Goldbug Island Turkey Shoot will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays until Nov. 21 and Monday-Wednesday on Thanksgiving week. The shoot is limited to 12-gauge and .410 gauge only and no outside ammunition is allowed.
Net proceeds go to local charities.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.