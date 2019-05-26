Take a Kid Fishing Tournament
The Folly Beach Anglers' 11th annual Jerry Pierce Memorial Take a Kid Fishing Tournament will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 1 at the Folly Beach Pier. The tournament is free and open to kids ages 4-16. Pre-registration is not required. Fishing equipment will be provided as long as supplies last. Trophies and prizes will be awarded in the following boys and girls age groups, 4-7, 8-11 and 12-16. Information is available on Facebook at Take A Kid Fishing - Folly Beach Anglers, or contact Randy Carter at capteng15@yahoo.com.
Fishin' for a Mission
St. Andrew's Church will hold its Fishin' for a Mission Inshore Fishing Tournament June 8, with a banquet and auction June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Omar Shrine and Convention Center in Mount Pleasant. Qualified fish include sheepshead, flounder, trout and redfish (must be within SCDNR size requirements). There will be a $250 aggregate weight prize and $250 prizes for the heaviest individual species. Fishing hours are 6 a.m.-3 p.m., with check-in from 3-3:30 p.m. at Toler's Cove Marina n Mount Pleasant.
Charleston Coastal Anglers tournament
The Charleston Coastal Anglers' 36th annual open fishing tournament will be held Aug. 3. The captain's meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at James Island County Park's Edisto Shelter. The tournament weigh-in will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at James Island County Park's Stono Shelter. The entry fee is $40 per angler and $20 for youth 15 and younger. Eligible species include king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, flounder, trout, sheepshead, bluefish, spadefish, blackfish, ladyfish, dogfish and legal spot-tail with the most spots. Contact Lee Moyer at 843-509-3728 or Bob Zobel at 843-906-3324.
Let Us Know
