Bulls Bay Nature Festival
The seventh annual Bulls Bay Nature Festival will be held May 18. It offers historic tours, nature walks, paddle sports, nature-based workshops, fishing and other activities, all free of charge, in celebration of our cultural history, natural resources and community in the Bulls Bay area. Engaging outdoor activities that highlight our unique natural areas and cultural history will occur in the Francis Marion National Forest, Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, Charleston Zip Line Adventures, Nature Adventures Outfitters Adventure Center and the Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center. Registration is online at bullsbaynaturefestival.org and closes May 12.
Boating Safety Class
A Boating Safety Class will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 19 at the U.S. Coast Guard Station, located on Tradd Street in Charleston. The cost of the class is $30. Contact John Knipper at Sail096@aol.com.
Eye Strike Sonar Setup
Eye Strike Fishing will hold a free seminar on Sonar Setup and Interpretation at Eye Strike Fishing, 7341 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, SC 29418 at 7 p.m. May 22. Capt. Ben Powers will lead the seminar. Information is available at eyestrikefishing.com.
Public Alligator Hunt Applications
Online applications for the 2019 Public Alligator Hunting Season are now being processed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Hunt applications can be found at dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator. Last year, hunters took 337 alligators during the public alligator hunting season, with the average size being just under nine feet in length. A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt. A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. Applicants can only apply and pay fees online or at one of the walk-up counters at an SCDNR Regional Office in Clemson, Florence, Columbia, or Charleston. No paper applications will be accepted.
This year’s season will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) on Sept. 14 and run until 12 p.m. (noon) on Oct. 12. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 15. If selected, a $100 fee for the permit and one harvest tag is required to be paid online through the same online alligator hunting application system. Unsuccessful applicants will accumulate preference points for future alligator hunt drawings. Preference points add to the likelihood of being drawn in future years. All hunters will be notified beginning in mid-July of their selection status.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.