About Boating Safety Classes
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 12-8 will offer About Boating Safety classes on March 30 and April 13 at the Coast Guard Base on Tradd Street in Charleston. The class is designed to give participants a full understanding of safe boating in the Charleston waters and covers many topics. Class hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., and the cost is $30. Contact John Knipper at sail096@aol.com.
Creekside Bassmasters Spring Fling
Creekside Bassmasters will hold its 11th annual Spring Fling Bass Tournament on April 6 out of Black's Camp on the Santee Cooper lakes. Blast-off will be at safe light and weigh-in at 3:30 p.m. Guaranteed first place payout of $4,000. Contact Brian Crenshaw at 843-509-2942.
Safe Boating Class for Youth
America’s Boating Club Charleston (formerly Charleston Sail and Power Squadron) will offer a safe boating class for youth from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 13 at the Roper Berkeley Auditorium, 730 Stony Landing Road in Moncks Corner. The class is limited to 24 participants. Certified instructors from America’s Boating Club Charleston will cover such topics as rules of the road, required safety equipment, communications afloat, and jet ski safety. Participants will earn the DNR boater education card required for boat operators under 16 years of age. For information or to register, contact Billy Lynes, lynes@tds.net or 843-312-2876.
Lowcountry Longbeards NWTF Banquet
The Lowcountry Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual fundraising banquet on at 6 p.m. May 3 at The Pavilion at Pepper Plantation, 1215 Chandler Rd., Awendaw. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting Tim Beckham at 843-494-1108, timothy.beckham@gmail.com or online at NWTF.org (search events for Lowcountry Longbeards).
Charleston Inshore Anglers Sheepshead Tournament
The Charleston Inshore Anglers 27th Annual Sheepshead Tournament will be fished May 4, with weigh-in at Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The captain's meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 2 at Smoky Oak Taproom. The entry fee for the tournament is $35. Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006, Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811 or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826.
