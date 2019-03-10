Spring Redfish Seminar
Capt. Geoff Bennett of Charleston Charter Fishing will lead a free seminar on Springtime Redfish from 6-8 p.m., March 20 at Haddrell's Point Tackle West. Register by calling 843-881-3644.
Lowcountry Longbeards NWTF Banquet
The Lowcountry Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual fundraising banquet on at 6 p.m. May 3 at The Pavilion at Pepper Plantation, 1215 Chandler Rd., Awendaw. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting Tim Beckham at 843-494-1108, timothy.beckham@gmail.com or online at NWTF.org (search events for Lowcountry Longbeards).
Charleston Inshore Anglers Sheepshead Tournament
The Charleston Inshore Anglers 27th Annual Sheepshead Tournament will be fished May 4, with weigh-in at Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The captain's meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 2 at Smoky Oak Taproom. The entry fee for the tournament is $35. Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006, Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811 or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.