Wildlife Action Catfish Tournament
The Cross chapter of Wildlife Action will hold its 25th annual Father's Day Catfish Tournament June 15-16 out of Black's Camp on Lake Moultrie. The tournament begins following the 6:30 p.m. captain's meeting on June 15 and ends with a 9 a.m. weigh-in on June 16. The entry fee is $100 per boat with an 85-percent payback. Information is available at Black's, Anglers in Moncks Corner or by texting 843-870-5810.
The Point Fishing Tournament
The Point will hold its 6th annual Inshore Fishing Tournament June 15. The captain's meeting and registration will be held at 6 p.m. June 13 at Bohicket Marina. Eligible species are flounder, sheepshead, trout and bass (must be within DNR size requirements) as well as Lady Angler and Youth Angler. The entry fee is $40 ($35 for youth under 16). Visit thepointis.org/6th-annual-fishing-tournament to register or for more information.
Savannah River Classic
The 11th annual Savannah River Classic will be held June 15, with categories for bass, catfish, panfish (redbreast, crappie, bream and shellcracker). Entry fees are $25 for adult boat anglers, $15 for adult bank anglers and $10 for youth 15 and younger. Contact dave@savannahriverkeeper.org or visit lowersavannahriveralliance.org.
Charleston Coastal Anglers
The Charleston Coastal Anglers' 36th annual open fishing tournament will be held Aug. 3. The captain's meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at James Island County Park's Edisto Shelter. The tournament weigh-in will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at James Island County Park's Stono Shelter. The entry fee is $40 per angler and $20 for youth 15 and younger. Eligible species include king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, flounder, trout, sheepshead, bluefish, spadefish, blackfish, ladyfish, dogfish and legal spot-tail with the most spots. Contact Lee Moyer at 843-509-3728 or Bob Zobel at 843-906-3324.
