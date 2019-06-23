Hooked on Miracles
The inaugural Hooked on Miracles King Mackerel Tournament will be fished July 13 out of Ripley Light Marina. The captain's meeting will take place from 6:30-7 p.m. July 11 at Ripley Light. The entry fee is $3 hookedonmiracleskmt.com 50 per boat with a $15,000 first prize based on 125 boats. The tournament, which benefits the MUSC Children's Hospital, is an SKA Division 3 tournament and part of the Palmetto Kingfish Series. Visit.
Charleston Coastal Anglers
The Charleston Coastal Anglers' 36th annual open fishing tournament will be held Aug. 3. The captain's meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at James Island County Park's Edisto Shelter. The tournament weigh-in will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at James Island County Park's Stono Shelter. The entry fee is $40 per angler and $20 for youth 15 and younger. Eligible species include king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, flounder, trout, sheepshead, bluefish, spadefish, blackfish, ladyfish, dogfish and legal spot-tail with the most spots. Contact Lee Moyer at 843-509-3728 or Bob Zobel at 843-906-3324.
Charleston Tarpon Release Tournament
The 25th annual Charleston Harbor Tarpon Release Tournament will be fished from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10. Registration is $40 per angler and will take place from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 8 at 1719 Atlantic Ave., Sullivan's Island. The tournament winner is determined by the most legal tarpon releases or the first legal tarpon release. Capt. John Irwin and angler Clay Smith released a tarpon at 6:50 a.m. to win the 2018 tournament. The second tarpon was caught at 1:10 p.m. by Denis Peper with Capt. J.R. Waits and the third by Barkley McCurdy at 2:05 p.m. with Capt. Mike. Sixty anglers participated in the tournament. Contact Cantey Smith at 843-696-0865.
