Fishin' for a Mission
St. Andrew's Church will hold its Fishin' for a Mission Inshore Fishing Tournament June 8, with a banquet and auction June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Omar Shrine and Convention Center in Mount Pleasant. Qualified fish include sheepshead, flounder, trout and redfish (must be within SCDNR size requirements). There will be a $250 aggregate weight prize and $250 prizes for the heaviest individual species. Fishing hours are 6 a.m.-3 p.m., with check-in from 3-3:30 p.m. at Toler's Cove Marina n Mount Pleasant.
Wildlife Action Catfish Tournament
The Cross chapter of Wildlife Action will hold its 25th annual Father's Day Catfish Tournament June 15-16 out of Black's Camp on Lake Moultrie. The tournament begins following the 6:30 p.m. captain's meeting on June 15 and ends with a 9 a.m. weigh-in on June 16. The entry fee is $100 per boat with an 85-percent payback. Information is available at Black's, Anglers in Moncks Corner or by texting 843-870-5810.
Savannah River Classic
The 11th annual Savannah River Classic will be held June 15, with categories for bass, catfish, panfish (redbreast, crappie, bream and shellcracker). Entry fees are $25 for adult boat anglers, $15 for adult bank anglers and $10 for youth 15 and younger. Contact dave@savannahriverkeeper.org or visit lowersavannahriveralliance.org.
Charleston Coastal Anglers
The Charleston Coastal Anglers' 36th annual open fishing tournament will be held Aug. 3. The captain's meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 1 at James Island County Park's Edisto Shelter. The tournament weigh-in will be 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at James Island County Park's Stono Shelter. The entry fee is $40 per angler and $20 for youth 15 and younger. Eligible species include king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, flounder, trout, sheepshead, bluefish, spadefish, blackfish, ladyfish, dogfish and legal spot-tail with the most spots. Contact Lee Moyer at 843-509-3728 or Bob Zobel at 843-906-3324.
