Charleston Boat Show

Today is the final day of the 40th annual Charleston Boat Show at the Charleston Area Convention Center. There will be more than 85 boat brands and more than 100 vendors selling marine related products and services. This year’s event has new features including Women on Water boating classes presented by MarineMax. The Coastal Fishing Expo has expanded, and there will be musicians, pirates, Mermaid Oracle, fairy hair, face painting, the SCDNR boating simulator and more. Ticket prices are: Adults $12; Kids 4-12 $5; Kids 3 and under admitted free; Military with ID $5; and seniors $8. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Parking is free. Visit thecharlestonboatshow.com.

Burgers and Boats Seminar

America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer Burgers and Boats, a seminar for new boat buyers, from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 at 1376 Orange Grove Road. In addition to a meal, experienced boat owners will share the "real deal" of buying and owning a boat. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required. Email lynes@tds.netor text 843-696-2438.

Brody Bates Redfish Open

The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.

East Coast Paddlesports Symposium

The 30th annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium will be held March 27-29 at James Island County Park. World-renowned coaches and instructors will offer presentations, on-water classes and other programs teaching everything from the basics to expert skills for paddling enthusiasts. After being matched with a small group of paddlers with similar skills and interests, participants will be assigned to a group leader and local instructor and work with a different coach each day. Daily or full weekend registration is available. Visit charlestoncountyparks.com to register or for more details.

Let Us Know

Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.