Swamp Fox NWTF banquet
The Swamp Fox Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its 35th annual fund-raising banquet and outdoors exhibit at 5 p.m. March 2 in the Exhibitor's Building at the Exchange Park on Highway 78 in Ladson. Tickets are pre-sale. Contact Wayne Grace Jr. at 843-834-7779 or Karen Whaley at 843-870-3480 for information and tickets or e-mail swampfoxnwtf@gmail.com.
SCDNR Quail Seminar
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will hold its 31st annual Wild Quail Management Seminar March 7-8 at the James W. Webb Wildlife Center and Management Area, 1282 Webb Ave., Garnett, S.C. The registration fee is $85 per person which includes meals, overnight accommodations and seminar materials. The registration deadline is Feb. 22. Contact the SCDNR Small Game Program in Columbia at 803-734-3609, email castinep@dnr.sc.gov or visit dnr.sc.gov/education/quail.html.
