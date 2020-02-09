Reef Rodeo Seminar

Capt. Ben Powers will lead a free seminar on reef fishing techniques, including tips on rigging, tackle and how to locate fish. Seminar is at 6 p.m. on March 9 at Haddrell's Point Tackle in Mount Pleasant. Call 843-881-3644 to register.

Brody Bates Redfish Open

The Student Angler League Tournament Trail (SALTT) will hold the inaugural Brody Bates Youth Redfish Open on March 21 out of Buck Hall Landing in Awendaw. The event is limited to the first 50 teams to register. Information is available at brodybatesredfishopen.com.

East Coast Paddlesports Symposium

The 30th annual East Coast Paddlesports Symposium will be held March 27-29 at James Island County Park. World-renowned coaches and instructors will offer presentations, on-water classes and other programs teaching everything from the basics to expert skills for paddling enthusiasts. After being matched with a small group of paddlers with similar skills and interests, participants will be assigned to a group leader and local instructor and work with a different coach each day. Daily or full weekend registration is available. Visit charlestoncountyparks.com to register or for more details.

Let Us Know

Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.