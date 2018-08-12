Charleston Tarpon Release Tournament
The 24th annual Charleston Harbor Tarpon Release Tournament will be fished from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 18. Registration is $45 per angler and will take place from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 16 at 1719 Atlantic Ave., Sullivan's Island. The tournament winner is determined by the most legal tarpon releases or the first legal tarpon release. Contact Cantey Smith at 843-696-0865.
Mount Pleasant, Folly Pier tournaments
The remaining Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach Piers Cast Off Fishing Tournament will be held as follows: Mount Pleasant - Sept. 1 and Oct. 13. Folly tournaments - Sept. 29. Awards are for the largest game fish catch in each of the following categories: Adult Angler, Lady Angler, Youth Angler (12 and under), Senior Angler (60+) and Total Weight of Five Fish. Tournament registration fees are $10 for ages 13 and up, $9 for members of the military, $8 for seniors and ages 12 and under, or $5 for fishing pass holders. The final tournaments at each pier will have a similar award and pricing structure; mid-season tournaments will offer awards for the top three biggest fish category. Registration is at charlestoncountyparks.com/fishing.
