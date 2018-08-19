Take the Troops Fishing
Military Appreciation Day's 2018 Charleston Take the Troops Fishing event will be held Oct. 13. It is a non-tournament free fishing event open to all active duty military from all branches of service as well as National Guard members. Troops can register online and will be paired with a boat, pier or surf captain that will take them fishing. Register at http://militaryappreciationday.org/wp/mad-chapters-charleston-sc/ or contact Charleston Chapter President Gene Morrison at madcharleston@militaryappreciationday.org.
Mount Pleasant, Folly Pier tournaments
The remaining Mount Pleasant and Folly Beach Piers Cast Off Fishing Tournament will be held as follows: Mount Pleasant - Sept. 1 and Oct. 13. Folly tournaments - Sept. 29. Awards are for the largest game fish catch in each of the following categories: Adult Angler, Lady Angler, Youth Angler (12 and under), Senior Angler (60+) and Total Weight of Five Fish. Tournament registration fees are $10 for ages 13 and up, $9 for members of the military, $8 for seniors and ages 12 and under, or $5 for fishing pass holders. The final tournaments at each pier will have a similar award and pricing structure; mid-season tournaments will offer awards for the top three biggest fish category. Registration is at charlestoncountyparks.com/fishing.
Let Us Know
