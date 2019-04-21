Lowcountry Longbeards NWTF Banquet
The Lowcountry Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its annual fundraising banquet on at 6 p.m. May 3 at The Pavilion at Pepper Plantation, 1215 Chandler Rd., Awendaw. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting Tim Beckham at 843-494-1108, timothy.beckham@gmail.com or online at NWTF.org (search events for Lowcountry Longbeards).
Charleston Inshore Anglers Sheepshead Tournament
The Charleston Inshore Anglers 27th Annual Sheepshead Tournament will be fished May 4, with weigh-in at Smoky Oak Taproom, 1234 Camp Road, Charleston, SC 29412. The captain's meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 2 at Smoky Oak Taproom. The entry fee for the tournament is $35. Contact Kevin Mischke at 843-324-1006, Nick Kvestad at 843-557-2811 or Gene Broderick at 843-224-6826.
Eye Strike Sonar Setup
Eye Strike Fishing will hold a free seminar on Sonar Setup and Interpretation at Eye Strike Fishing, 7341 Peppermill Parkway, North Charleston, SC 29418 at 7 p.m. May 22. Capt. Ben Powers will lead the seminar. Information is available at eyestrikefishing.com.
Columbia Boat Titling Office Moving
The last day for boating titling/registration and all license sales at the Dennis Building in Columbia will be May 9. Starting on May 13, all services will be available at SCDNR at The Market, located at 326 Little Brooke Lane, West Columbia, SC 29172. This move comes as an effort to provide better customer service, ample parking and easier accessibility.
Let Us Know
Items can be submitted by emailing sportsdesk@postandcourier.com and braswellsports@hotmail.com.