If you enjoy fishing but have never tried to catch a shad, you owe it to yourself to spend one day at the Tailrace Canal in Moncks Corner and give it a try.

This is especially true if you have young anglers. There are no guarantees but you will likely have an opportunity to catch some fish. It's even more likely that you'll be entertained by dozens of boats filled with eager anglers anchored in the narrow confines.

The Tailrace Canal where Lake Moultrie empties into the Cooper River, Wilson's Landing where Lake Marion empties into the Santee River, and the the Santee River near St. Stephen are all well-known shad fishing spots. And the reason they are such productive fishing spots can be traced to the shad's DNR.

American shad are anadromous fish. They are born in freshwater and eventually migrate to saltwater. When it's time for them to spawn, they try to return to their birthplace, only to encounter obstacles such as the aforementioned dams, stacking up and awaiting an opportunity to continue their journey. While these areas are among the most productive spots, you also can catch shad along their migratory routes in the Santee, Cooper and Edisto rivers. You may encounter them as early as mid-December or as late as April but the peak of the shad season is usually mid-February to mid-March.

I spoke recently with a friend and shad enthusiast who said he went a few weekends ago and everyone in their group caught 15 or more. When conditions are right, anglers catch numbers that may reach the high double digits, although the possession limit is 10 per day (20 in the Santee River and Rediversion Canal) and anglers are required to have a recreational fishing license.

Shad are great sport, often referred to as a poor man's tarpon. When you manage to hook a shad, they often take to the air in an effort to shake the hook. The roe shad –the larger females filled with eggs – are especially prized. Unless it's a fat roe shad, most are released. They are boney fish and can be a challenge to clean and cook.

Light or ultralight tackle is preferred. Line testing 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-pound test is ideal. The water is crystal clear and the shad are leader-shy. Small jigheads, 1/8- or 1/16-ounce, are combined with chartreuse, yellow or white plastic grub tails.

Shad can be caught trolling, although most anglers prefer to anchor in the shallows and cast to deeper water, making a slow, steady retrieve. When the shad run is going well, you often will find several rows of boats anchored in lines along the river. Anglers often arrive at the boat launch before daylight in hopes of landing one of the coveted fishing spots.

Shad tend to move in schools, so when one person hooks up it's a good idea for other anglers in the boat to get their lures into the water as soon as possible. Depending on how many are in your boat, there often are doubles, triples, even quadruple hookups.

America's Boating Club

America’s Boating Club Charleston will hold a boating safety class on Feb. 27 at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. The class begins at 9 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults and youth 12-18 are free. Call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.