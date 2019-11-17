Considering the cold front that blasted through the Lowcountry this week, fishing probably wasn't too high on your priority list. Unless you're someone like avid trout fisherman Dave Fladd.

"All of the live bait is pretty close to getting all the way out of the creeks and the artificial bite has really heated up," Fladd said. "This is definitely the time of year when you can put up numbers, like a hundred trout a day. The best month of the year to go fishing is November. It's prime time right now."

Fladd and partner Ralph Phillips are the developers of the Summerville-based Eye Strike Jigs (eyestrikefishing.com). So it's no surprise he likes to fish artificials. He has been fishing the Trout Eye and Texas Eye jigs but soon will be switching to smaller baits.

"This is the time of year to really downsize your baits. We'll be using more 3½-inch profile plastics on these little Trout Eye Finesse jigs," he said.

"There are some good trout being caught but it's primarily numbers. We're seeing a lot of little trout, too, which is a good sign. We are catching a lot of 8- to 10-inch trout which is great to see. There's a really good year-class of those. So you can get size and numbers."

Fladd said as the water temperature gets colder, trout tend to move up the tributaries, "sometimes a little farther than you think" into brackish, almost freshwater, which explains what happened to him Thursday. On a day when the temperature never climbed above 50 degrees, he managed to land what he likes to call a "Margarita Slam" — redfish, trout, flounder, striped bass and largemouth bass all on the same trip.

"It's something I try for every year. The name (Margarita Slam) comes from the fact that the fish come from salty and sweet water. I left them biting," Fladd said.

In addition to looking farther up the tributaries, Fladd also offers another piece of advice for trout anglers.

"Something Ralph and I witness a lot is that people will use their trolling motor and go down the middle of a creek and cast to the bank," he said. "And what they should be doing is driving down the side of the creek and casting to the middle of it. They're driving right over the fish (which are in deeper water).

"You need to focus at the top of the creeks, the creek bends and deeper holes. And we always tell people to work the bait slow. Most people don't realize how slow is slow. It's extremely slow."

Release Over 20

Fladd said Eye Strike Strike Fishing is trying to promote a voluntary release program called "Release Over 20," encouraging anglers to release trout that measure over 20 inches in length. The legal minimum size limit for trout in South Carolina is 14 inches with a 10-fish per angler bag limit. Fladd said "Release Over 20" is a philosophy that we can make our own "laws" that are more restrictive than posted laws, "in essence a voluntary upper-slot on trout."

"We have had many people join us in this," Fladd said. "The hope is that more egg-bearing large trout will remain and pass on their survivor genes and improve our trophy-size trout here."