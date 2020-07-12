Offshore anglers targeting bottom-dwelling fish should be aware of several new requirements that go into effect next week.

Beginning July 15, a descending device must be on board and readily available for use. Also, non-offset, non-stainless circle hooks are required when fishing with natural baits for snapper-grouper species north of 28 degrees North latitude (approximately 25 miles south of Cape Canaveral, Fla.). The requirements for descending devices and hooks apply to recreational fishermen as well as federally permitted for-hire and commercial snapper-grouper vessels.

"Hopefully, this helps improve the stocks of fish that you're trying to maintain or rebuild a healthy population," said Mel Bell, Director of the Office of Fisheries Management, Marine Division, for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (dnr.sc.gov) and also vice chairman of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council (safmc.net).

"It's basically a step in the right direction of minimizing post-release mortality of species that you have to release from a regulatory standpoint. Every fish you save is a fish that can swim a little longer or breathe a little longer and help rebuild the population. This is a big deal for species we are concerned about. You want to do everything you can to maximize their rebuilding potential."

That includes the popular red snapper, whose short mini-season is drawing to a close. During that four-day mini-season (July 10, 11, 12 and 17), anglers can retain only one fish per person per day.

The benefits of circle hooks have been well documented. Their use greatly reduces the chances of gut-hooking a fish.

Bell said the descending devices help in releasing fish that have been brought to the surface from reasonably deep water. The fish in the snapper-grouper complex have air bladders that help the fish maintain the depths where they are found. When brought to the surface, these air bladders expand as the fish expands.

"There's a famous gas law, Boyle's Law, which if you are a diver you know well. The gas expands so much and so fast that the air bladder can't properly vent and it ends up blowing up like a balloon inside the fish. It can cause tissue damage inside the fish, but the most noticeable thing it does is that it will cause the fish not to be able to swim back down. That's where descending devices come into play."

Bell said fishermen often have used a venting tool, a needle that can be poked into the air bladder to release the gas.

"That's an invasive way because you're basically stabbing the fish and penetrating the air bladder, so you're creating a little tissue damage there," he said.

"Descending devices are a way to help the fish get back down to the bottom without employing some sort of sharp object to the air bladder. (Descending devices are) a means of holding onto the fish by its lips and you have enough weight and line to lower it down. As the fish starts going down, the pressure increases and the volume of gas in the air bladder will return to a normal level so the fish can swim off."

The most recognizable commercially manufactured descending device is the SeaQualizer (seaqualizer.com), which retails for just under $60. It features a BogaGrip style device to hold the fish by the jaw and can be set to release fish at 50, 100 or 150 feet.

Bell said the SAFMC didn't prescribe any particular mechanism or design specifications other than you have to have at least a 1-pound weight, at least 60 feet of line and a mechanism to hold onto the fish to release it.

"You can design your own device, and a lot of people have," Bell said. "One reason we didn't want to be too prescriptive is because there are a lot of homemade devices people have used over the years and they work quite well.

"The idea is to get the fish back down to depth, and what you are doing is reducing the number of fish that die from post-release mortality. All those red snapper you bring up from depth, if it's not during the season where you can retain them, every one of them has to go back into the water. If it's from deep enough water, every one of them is probably going to float away behind the boat if you don't take appropriate measures. That's why we thought descending devices was a good thing to put in place."

