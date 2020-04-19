Gary Keisler isn't a person who likes to sit around doing nothing, which is why he has spent untold hours tying flies and fly fishing since the coronavirus turned the world upside down.

"My business has gone from good to zero. Now I fly fish in my neighborhood or in the marsh every day and I absolutely love it," said Keisler, a self-employed salesman from Mount Pleasant. "I've only missed maybe five or six days this year. When I say fly fish, it may be only for five minutes. But if I wasn't doing that I would be going crazy right now."

Keisler said he's been "a wannabe fly fisherman for a while." He has fly fished with several local guides, once releasing a 31-pound redfish with guide John Irwin. What really got him hooked was a Tennessee float trip for rainbow trout last fall with Greg Peralta.

Keisler said he took a fly tying class at Haddrell's Point Fin to Feather shop and began learning how to turn fur and feathers into something attractive to fish. He began by trying to tie the classics, such as the Clouser Minnow. But lately he's been experimenting with his own creations, and said he caught six or eight fish on the first fly he ever tied.

"I've been tying these flies while watching Andy Griffith reruns, so I name them after characters in the show. I have a bug-eyed Otis fly. I have an Ernest T. Bass fly. I have a couple of versions of Barney Fife and a Thelma Lou," Keisler said.

"One I did I called the Oreo. It was a black and white fly and nothing hit it, no bream and no bass. I keep a little journal and wrote in there that bream and bass don't like Oreos. I can tie a fly that looks really good in less than five minutes and it works. But I spent an hour on a fly Sunday and the very first cast it got stuck in an oak tree. I never got it in the water."

Keisler said in addition to Fin to Feathers, he's also gotten a lot of feedback from friends and learned much by watching YouTube videos.

Keisler said he catches two to three bass per day, and his biggest bass was about four pounds.

"On a 5-weight, that's a lot of fish," he said. "Bream are a lot of fun, too."

But Keisler has his eyes on a different prize.

"There are like seven lakes in my neighborhood and I've caught bass and bream in all of them. But what I really want to catch on a fly is the common carp. Not the grass carp, but the common carp," he said.

"Last Saturday morning I had a carp take a fly. It was a 6- to 8-pound carp and I had it on a 5-weight. He had it in his mouth twice, but I pulled it out. They are so skittish that if they see your line or see you, they'll scoot. I've been trying to catch a carp seriously for a year and a half and have not caught one."

Fly tying and fly fishing, he said, is therapeutic.

"I had a beautiful bass on Sunday, one of the biggest ones I've hooked," Keisler said. "He jumped out of the water two or three times, then got away. Doing that on a fly that I tied is so cool. There's something about catching a fish. It's never not fun."

S.C. Wahoo Series

A 98.3-pound catch on April 11 vaulted Exception, captained by Morris Beck of Johns Island, into first place in the South Carolina Wahoo Series (scwahooseries.com) that ends April 25. Boats are allowed to fish three days with the aggregate weight of their two heaviest wahoo counting toward the $35,000 top prize.

Exception caught a 49.5-pound wahoo on April 6 and now has a 147.8-pound total. Second place belongs to Nonsense, captained by Owen Johnson out of Georgetown, with 126.5 pounds. Game Hawg, captained by Jerry Fehlig of Conway, is third with 119.9 pounds. Swedish Fish, captained by John Abbate of Charleston, is fourth with 115.3 pounds. Salty Jenn II, captained by Alex Hrycak of Myrtle Beach, is fifth with 110.6 pounds.

Exception's 98.3-pound catch is the heaviest in the 2020 tournament. The crew has used all three of its fishing days, while the next five spots on the leaderboard and numerous other boats still have a third day in which to up their totals.

S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series

The Georgetown Blue Marlin Tournament, the oldest event in the S.C. Governor's Cup Billfishing Series (govcup.dnr.sc.gov), has received permission from the Series' Advisory Board to postpone its tournament until August if necessary because of the evolving situation with COVID-19.

The 53rd edition of the tournament is scheduled May 20-23 and organizers hope the event can go on as planned. However, they will make a decision the week of May 4 if they find it necessary to delay it. The alternate tournament dates are Aug. 12-15. Earlier this year, the Bohicket Marina Invitational Billfish Tournament was postponed until July 29-Aug. 1.

The 62nd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament fished out of Morehead City, N.C., is still scheduled to be fished June 5-13 but the event has also announced alternate dates of July 5-12, if necessary.